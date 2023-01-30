ChatGPT challenger from China’s Google “Baidu” is coming in March, says report

Baidu, China’s leading multinational technology company, is launching a rival to OpenAI’s popular language model ChatGPT. According to a Reuters report, Baidu will launch this model as a standalone application first and then gradually integrate it into its search engine. The model which has yet to b named could debut in March this year and would help people see conversation-like search results.

Baidu, which is often referred to as the “Google of China”, has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence and machine learning in recent years. The Beijing-based company is planning to use chatbot-generated results in its search engine to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google. Baidu has been investing heavily in AI technology, including cloud services, chips, and autonomous driving, to diversify its revenue sources.

The new model will be integrated into Baidu’s suite of AI-powered products, including its search engine and voice-activated virtual assistant. The launch of Baidu’s ChatGPT rival is expected to generate a lot of excitement in the AI industry.

The competition between Baidu and OpenAI is set to heat up in the coming months, with both companies crossing swords for supremacy in the language model space. The launch of Baidu’s ChatGPT rival will be watched closely by industry observers and AI enthusiasts alike.

It’s worth noting that the race for better language models is not just between OpenAI and Baidu. Many other tech companies and startups have also been investing heavily in this area, recognising the vast potential that advanced natural language processing has to offer.

For example, tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have all been developing their own language models, with the aim of integrating them into their products and services. Baidu’s entry into the language model space is therefore a significant development, and is sure to shake things up. The company has a strong reputation in the tech industry, and its decision to launch a ChatGPT rival is a clear sign that it is taking this space very seriously.