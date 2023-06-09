ChatGPT arrives with a big update for iOS users: support for iPad, Siri, and other details

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that is developed by OpenAI, got a big update. The new version brings iPad support to the AI app, along with support for using the app with Siri and other shortcuts. It has only been a month since the official ChatGPT app was launched for iOS. The ChatGPT app that is available in the Apple Store can be accessed by users for free; it is free from ads and facilitates voice inputs. At the time it was launched, it was only available in the U.S. Now, it has expanded and can be accessed by users in Canada, India, Brazil, and many other countries.

The new version also lets users drag and drop messages from the AI chatbot into other apps. This may come in handy while using the split screen on the iPad. There, you may ask ChatGPT for answers in one window and drag those responses to the other window. ChatGPT has been optimised for the tablet interface and can now run in full-screen mode on the iPad. These updates will make the AI chatbot more preferable to be used on the iPad instead of the web browser. It is also expected that the new version will increase the number of downloads. In less than a week since its debut, the app has moved up to the top of the store with about half a million installs already.

The countries where ChatGPT is available for iOS users include: Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Korea, and the U.K.

This new update comes with ChatGPT’s support for Siri and other shortcuts. However, this would not let the users replace Siri with the AI chatbot as the voice interface for their iOS device. This feature would instead allow users to create custom ChatGPT shortcuts that would work with Siri. Users can also ask Siri to open the OpenAI chatbot using voice commands.

Both iPhone and iPad users can upgrade to ChatGPT’s paid subscription, which starts at $20 (Rs. 1,649.06) per month. The subscription version, ChatGPT Plus, lets its users have priority access to new improvements, faster responses, and enhanced access even during peak times.

Further, according to the numbers provided by data.ai, a third-party app intelligence provider, ChatGPT has experienced a whopping 7.3 million installs on iOS worldwide, and since its debut, it has not left the top five in the U.S. Reportedly, the app has not left the top spot in about 31 countries.

Furthermore, Apple has updated its App Store rules in order to keep the apps that impersonate ChatGPT out of the store. It has been noted that any app that seems to be a copy of other apps is a violation of the Developer Code of Conduct, and this could lead to their removal from the Apple Developer Program. These steps were taken since the App Store was flooded with ChatGPT clones ahead of its official arrival. Some developers tried to take advantage of the news of the arrival of ChatGPT with their questionable apps that were meant to make extra money in the name of “Pro versions.” It needs to be noted that ChatGPT is free to use for anyone on the web.