ChatGPT app for iPhone now available in India: How to download, use and other details

OpenAI, the maker of popular chatbot ChatGPT, has announced the availability of the ChatGPT app on the App Store in India. With this release, iPhone owners in India can now access the ChatGPT model on their devices.

“The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS,” the company announced in a blog post.

The app can be used on-the-go without having to go to the google browser, enter details and then log in. A standalone app simplifies this entire process by simply downloading the app and using it whenever users feel like.

Downloading and using the ChatGPT app on iPhone is a straightforward process. Users first need to go the App Store in their iPhone. Launch the App Store on iPhone and search for “ChatGPT” in the search bar. Once you locate the ChatGPT app in the search results, tap on it and select the “Install” button to begin the installation process. After the installation is complete, locate the ChatGPT app on your iPhone’s home screen and tap on it to launch the application.

Upon opening the app, you will be prompted to log in with your existing OpenAI account credentials. If you don’t have an account yet, you can create one directly within the app. Once logged in, you can start chatting with the ChatGPT app immediately. Type in your queries or prompts, and the AI model will respond with its generated text.

The ChatGPT app offers a wide range of potential use cases for users. It can help with drafting emails, writing essays or articles, brainstorming ideas, getting answers to general knowledge questions, and much more.

ChatGPT app is currently available in more than 30 countries today including India. Apart from the US where it was first rolled out, the app is now available in Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.