ChatGPT Android app to come next week, here’s how to pre-register

Popular chatbot ChatGPT is all set to be released for Android next week. Now you can access it even on your Android smartphone. The iOS application was launched in May, and with the app coming to Android mobile devices, users will be able to access the chatbot on the go.

Also Read: OpenAI pulls plug on Browse with Bing feature after ChatGPT let users bypass paywalls, read paid content for free

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was launched in November 2022, and since then it has dominated the internetscape. The AI chatbot was able to attract over 100 million users within two months of its launch. One can ask anything of the chatbot. From any abstract essay prompt to knowing how the Second World War unravelled, ChatGPT has the answer for everything.

How to pre-register?

OpenAI is letting users pre-register in order to have the ChatGPT Android app downloaded immediately whenever it becomes available on the Play Store. The Google Play store’s description of the software reads, “This official app is free, syncs your history across devices, and brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI.”

You can search for ChatGPT in the Play Store on your Android smartphone, tap Install button, and then pre-order ChatGPT for Android. When the app is ready, you will get a notification stating that it will download automatically. To finish the procedure, press OK. If you no longer want ChatGPT for Android to be downloaded automatically, tap Unregister instead.

Also Read: Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Users will have quicker and easier access to the chatbot thanks to the ChatGPT Android app. When the Android application is released, Android users will no longer need to utilise a browser to access ChatGPT. Numerous functions that ChatGPT offers can be used to simplify your life. It is capable of handling these jobs with ease, whether you use it to simplify complex material or to get answers to inquiries about your job.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook