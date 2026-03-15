Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in fields far beyond coding and automation. In an example of how AI tools can assist scientific research, an Australian tech entrepreneur reportedly used artificial intelligence to design an experimental cancer vaccine for his pet dog after conventional treatments failed. The case highlights how AI-powered tools could play a growing role in personalised medicine and disease research.

Paul Conyngham said on Australian news programme Today, “When she was handed the sentence, I felt I had to do my part for her.”

When traditional treatment failed

The story centres on Australian tech entrepreneur Paul Conyngham and his rescue dog Rosie. Conyngham adopted the Staffy–Shar Pei mix from an animal shelter in 2019. Several years later, Rosie was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Despite undergoing expensive treatments such as chemotherapy and surgery, the tumour failed to shrink significantly.

Facing limited options, Conyngham decided to explore an unconventional path. Drawing on his experience in machine learning and data analysis, he began researching ways to analyse Rosie’s cancer at a genetic level and potentially develop a targeted treatment.

Using AI to analyse the tumour

To begin the process, Conyngham had Rosie’s tumour DNA sequenced through the Ramaciotti Centre for Genomics at the University of New South Wales. The sequencing cost about 3,000 Australian dollars and allowed him to compare the dog’s healthy DNA with the tumour DNA to identify harmful mutations.

He then used the AI chatbot ChatGPT to help plan the research process and analyse possible treatment strategies. Another AI system, AlphaFold developed by Google DeepMind, helped predict how mutated proteins linked to the cancer might behave. This allowed him to identify potential targets for therapy.

Working with researchers from the University of New South Wales and other experts, the data was eventually used to create a personalised mRNA vaccine designed specifically to trigger Rosie’s immune system to attack the cancer cells.

Promising early results

Rosie received the first injection of the experimental vaccine in December, followed by booster shots in the following weeks. According to researchers involved in the project, one of the tumours shrank significantly after the treatment, suggesting that the approach may be working.

However, Conyngham has said he does not consider the treatment a complete cure. Instead, he believes the vaccine has helped improve Rosie’s quality of life and possibly extended her survival time.

What this could mean for cancer research

Scientists say the case highlights the growing potential of AI and genomic analysis in developing personalised medical treatments. While the vaccine was created specifically for a dog, researchers believe similar techniques could eventually help design customised therapies for human cancer patients.