ChatGPT AI’s roaring success may have a Google “connection”: Details

OpenAI, the seven-year-old startup, has gained reputation for transforming the AI industry with the release of its popular web chatbot called ChatGPT. The advanced chatbot, trained on dialogues to provide human-like answers on complex topics, has taken the world by storm. The increasing popularity of ChatGPT has caused several technology conglomerates, including Google, to re-evaluate their plans and explore breakthrough AI innovations.

Google, seemingly intimidated by ChatGPT’s success, has declared a code red and even called upon its retired co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to help expedite the company’s AI projects. The success of ChatGPT in such short span has left many in the AI community wondering how the company in so less time managed to beat industry giant Google. But it looks like we have an answer to this now- a Google “connection.”

It has been revealed that OpenAI had help from former Google AI researchers. These experts played a key role in fine-tuning the chatbot before it went live and publicly available, The Independent reports. OpenAI, reportedly, last month also hired a Google researcher to develop a machine-learning model, used by Google Search first and later used by OpenAI for ChatGPT. The report claims that atleast four other researchers from Google’s AI group called Google Brain have joined OpenAI in recent weeks.

Google few days ago announced Bard which is seen as a rival against ChatGPT. Bard which is currently available to only trusted testers is described by the company as a “conversational AI service” that gives high-quality responses, simplify complex subjects and do more. While the full scope of Bard’s capabilities is yet to be known, the company in its demo video shows that it can help with creative ideas for personal celebrations and give answers for astronomical questions.