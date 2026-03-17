OpenAI has delayed the release of the proposed ‘Adult mode” in ChatGPT. The Adult Mode feature on ChatGPT is a feature that will allow sexually explicit conversations between the chatbot and verified adult users. This decision from OpenAI comes in the midst of the company’s increasing scrutiny over how its AI systems are interacting with vulnerable users like children. Additionally, the lawsuits and tragic incidents linked to conversations with chatbots have influenced this decision to postpone the release of the Adult Mode.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the company has postponed the rollout after internal discussions and unresolved technical concerns. The report mentioned that “OpenAI delayed the launch of its adult mode for ChatGPT, which would allow erotic conversations, due to internal concerns and technical challenges.”

Suicide cases and lawsuits increase pressure on OpenAI

The delay in the release of Adult Mode also comes at a time when OpenAI is dealing with multiple lawsuits related to the behaviour of ChatGPT during conversations about self-harm. One of the most widely discussed cases involves the death of a California teenager, Adam Raine. The teenager died by suicide after reportedly engaging in extensive conversations with the chatbot over several months.

In a legal response to the lawsuit, OpenAI argued that “to the extent that any ’cause’ can be attributed to this tragic event” the harm was linked to “misuse, unauthorised use, unintended use, unforeseeable use, and/or improper use of ChatGPT.”

More delays in the release of the Adult mode

This feature had been under consideration since last year, when Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, said the company wanted to allow certain adult conversations on the platform for users who could verify their age. Sam Altman had earlier described the idea as “treating adult users like adults” while maintaining stronger protections for younger users. However, the recent rise in lawsuits and concerns around how chatbots respond to sensitive topics has likely forced the company to proceed more cautiously.

Adult mode to introduce stricter age verification

OpenAI’s new Adult mode feature was not designed as an incognito tab for explicit conversations. Rather, it was expected to feature a structured system with defined rules and safeguards aimed at preventing misuse. The company has reportedly planned to rely on a mix of automated detection and identity verification to determine whether a user was an adult, according to MediaNama.