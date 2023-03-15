ChatGPT 4 launched: Everything to know about OpenAI’s ChatGPT 3.5 successor AI chatbot

OpenAI launched the ChatGPT 3.5 few months ago and the innovative language model has taken the world by storm in a short span of time. The chatbot’s ability to understand natural language and give human-like responses has drawn its fan across various sectors. The chatbot’s ability to learn and adapt new things has made it an invaluable tool for various areas. Taking inspiration from the growing rage of ChatGPT 3.5, OpenAI has now announced ChatGPT 4- the latest in the line of AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bing.

After months of rumours and reports, OpenAI has finally unveiled the new ChatGPT 4 claiming it to be “more creative and collaborative than ever before.” The new language model has outperformed its sibling ChatGPT by scoring in higher approximate percentiles among test-takers for Uniform Bar Exam.

OpenAI based on its internal findings claims that the new ChatGPT 4 is “82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40% more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5.” The company has been internally testing GPT-4 focussing on functions like support, sales, content moderation, and programming.

While the latest ChatGPT 4 has also not been trained on the recent event, company says that it can solve difficult problems with higher accuracy. The chatbot has been trained on more human feedback, including feedback submitted by ChatGPT users, to improve its behaviour. The company informs that it has worked with over 50 experts for early feedback in domains including AI safety and security.

For the real-world usage, OpenAI has applied lessons learnt by the previous model into GPT-4’s safety research and monitoring system.

“Like ChatGPT, we’ll be updating and improving GPT-4 at a regular cadence as more people use it.”

One of the key differences between ChatGPT and the latest ChatGPT 4 is that the latter accepts images as inputs- something which was missing in the previous model. GPT-4 can accept images as inputs and generate captions, classifications, and analyses. For example- you can share an image of ingredients for a dish and ask the chatbot what can be made from these. The chatbot, in its response, will tell you all the possible culinary options you can explore with those ingredients.

ChatGPT had trouble generating response for very longer inputs. The new ChatGPT 4 claims to handle over 25,000 words of text making it a suitable tool for generating long form content, lengthy conversations, and document search and analysis.

OpenAI says that the GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5. However, the company also cautions that the new model may also show similar problems as the previous one like making up information and generate harmful text.