On the inaugural day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the urgent need to develop an international consensus on the complex relationship between AI and copyright protection. The Minister made the statement during a high-profile fireside conversation, which was organised by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) in collaboration with FICCI, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), and Creative First, and supported by leading film, television, and streaming industry organisations.

Building consensus on AI and copyright challenges

Vaishnaw described the AI-copyright interface as “very, very complex” and positioned the summit as a key platform for constructive dialogue. He said, “The challenges between AI and copyright are very, very complex, and at this summit, we are looking to build some sort of consensus on this. If creators are given the opportunity to deploy their skills, protect their copyrights, and safeguard the roots of their creative energy, then the growth between today and tomorrow will be significant. AI can then be used as a tool.”

Echoing his take, Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA, said, “AI can and must be used to expand creativity in a responsible way,” Rivkin stated. “Our member studios are at the forefront of this transformation, recognising the immense potential of AI to enhance storytelling while keeping human creativity at the heart of filmmaking. Strong copyright frameworks are indispensable; they anchor a vibrant creative economy, drive investment in the media and entertainment sector, and turn creative ingenuity and storytelling into world-class cultural exports.”

He praised the Government of India for convening the forum at such a critical juncture.

Focusing on a balanced IP ecosystem

Rajiv Aggarwal, Chair of the FICCI IPR Committee, opened the session by highlighting the need for balance. “As AI unlocks new opportunities across film, media, music, gaming, and digital content, it is equally important that innovation is anchored in a balanced and forward-looking IP ecosystem that ensures India continues to lead, both as a cultural and an economic powerhouse in the age of AI,” he added.

Prabhat, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, closed the discussion by reaffirming India’s guiding philosophy, “Our AI for All vision is guided by the principle that technology must ultimately serve people. AI should expand opportunities for creators across regions and languages, while remaining firmly aligned with ethical and constitutional values.”

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, convened at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the first major global AI gathering hosted in the Global South. It has drawn heads of state from 20 nations, ministerial delegations from 45 countries, and CEOs from leading technology companies, cementing India’s central role in shaping inclusive, responsible AI governance worldwide.