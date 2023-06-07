CEO Tim Cook uses ChatGPT, but Apple employees can’t

In a recent interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed his enthusiasm for ChatGPT, popular AI chatbot developed by OpenAI. Cook revealed that he personally likes using ChatGPT and is excited about its potential “unique applications.” While Apple has already integrated AI features into its products, Cook emphasized that the general public may not always recognise these functionalities as artificial intelligence. However, he highlighted the company’s keen interest in exploring ChatGPT’s capabilities.

Acknowledging the popular concerns related to AI, Cook added that large language models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, despite holding immense promise also pose risks like “bias, things like misinformation [and] maybe worse in some cases.”

The Apple CEO stressed on the importance of implementing regulations and guardrails to address these concerns. While recognising the power and rapid development of AI, Cook recognised the need for responsible and ethical deployment. By exercising caution and implementing safeguards, the industry can mitigate potential risks associated with the widespread adoption of AI technology.

“Regulation will have a difficult time staying even with the progress on this because it’s moving so quickly. So, I think it’s incumbent on companies as well to regulate themselves,” he said.

Cook’s comments come a day after company held its annual Worlwide Developer conference wherein it showcased new machine learning-centric features for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, and new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. These new AI features depend upon processing power called neural engine by Apple.

Apple’s mixed reality headset called Vision Pro uses Persona- a feature that relies on Machine Learning. This feature uses integrated camera system to scan the user’s facial features with precision to create a realistic and interactive digital replica of the user.

The iOS 17 brings a new autocorrect model to iPhones that uses transformer model to improve autocorrection predictions. It also brings in a new speech recognition model that makes dictation more precise and which is most like dependent on ML.

Apple last month restricted use of ChaGPT for employees over fear of data leak. The company reportedly also warned against using GitHub’s AI programming assistant Copilot.