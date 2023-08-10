scorecardresearch
CELLOCOR BROPODS CB11 EARBUDS: Get connected in an instant

These earbuds are not only elegant but also offer good audio quality

Written by FE Bureau
CELLOCOR BROPODS CB11 EARBUDS
Speedy connectivity is a must when it comes to wireless earbuds, or else the entire user experience is ruined. Cellecor, a fast-growing consumer electronics brand, has introduced its latest audio gadget, the Bropods CB11 Truly Wireless Earbuds.

These earbuds are not only elegant but also provide good audio quality, giving music lovers and tech-savvy people an engaging listening experience. Most importantly, these come equipped with the latest instant wake-and-pair technology. Put simply, this means that these earbuds connect in an instant.

Once synced with the mobile phone or a laptop, these buds ensure a stable and seamless wireless connection, allowing users to enjoy their favourite music without any interruptions. With a playback time of upto 45 hours and 120 hours standby, these keep the music going for longer, making them perfect for extended listening sessions or even long journeys.

These Cellecor earbuds’ built-in microphone enables convenient hands-free calling, allowing users to stay connected while on the go. The easy touch control feature ensures a good control over music playback and call management with just a tap or swipe. The Bropods CB11 are priced at a reasonable Rs 1,299 and come in stylish white, blue and grey colours.

KEY FEATURES

  • TWS earbuds with 45 hours of playback time
  • 13mm Drivers
  • Bluetooth V5.1 connectivity
  • Voice assistants: Siri, Google Assistant
  • Estimated price: Rs 1,299

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 03:45 IST

