CDSL detects malware in system

The Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) has detected malware in few of its internal machines, it said on Friday. As a matter of caution, it immediately isolated the machines concerned and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market, the depository said in a release on Friday.

“As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised,” the depository said.

The CDSL team has reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact of the malware.

“Resolution of the incident is in process, subsequent to which settlement activities would be completed,” it said.

CDSL facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges. It maintains and services more than seven crore demat accounts of investors or beneficial owners across India.