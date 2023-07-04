Caviar’s Vision Pro is a spectacle covered in 18-karat gold, comes with shades to hide EyeSight

Apple’s Vision Pro has turned everyone’s heads ever since it was launched at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The Vision Pro is Apple’s mixed reality headset, and it will be available at a whopping price of $3,500 (around Rs. 2.8 lakhs). If this felt expensive, wait until a little later to know how much its variant cost.

Caviar, a luxury jewellery company, has unveiled a customised version of Vision Pro that is made with 18-karat gold. This version comes with an attribute to protect your privacy in case one does not wish to show their eyes through the EyeSight feature.

Reportedly, this is not the first time that Caviar has launched a customised Apple product. Previously, the company had launched other customised Apple products, including gold-plated variants of various iPhone models, the AirPods Max, and other Apple items, to name a few. It’s a custom that dates back many years, and the Vision Pro is carrying on the heritage.

Vision Pro has been taken up by Caviar, and the company has completely wrapped it in 18-karat gold. This contains the Digital Crown, the edges of aluminium bondy, and different accessories surrounding the headband. That’s not all. There is also a Rolls-Royce connection in this.

Caviar has expressed, “The device’s headband made from the legendary Connolly leather – a supplier to the British Royal Court and Rolls-Royce. Soft and durable, it is considered one of the finest in the world, ensuring the utmost comfort for the owner.”

According to Caviar, “Apple Vision Pro CVR” is more than simply an upgraded version of Apple’s original headset. Vision Pro’s design places itself “not only at the forefront of technology, but also at the pinnacle of fashion,” drawing inspiration from items like Gucci ski masks and Tom Ford flip-up glasses.

However, it goes beyond even this. Caviar has its users covered if they don’t like the Vision Pro’s EyeSight feature, which shows a representation of their eyes on the outward-facing display for anyone nearby. The Vision Pro device created by Caviar has a flip-down shield that covers the external display and is made of pure 18 carat gold.

The company expresses, “Judging by the public’s reaction, not everyone appreciates having their eyes displayed on the external screen. With Caviar’s version, you can preserve your privacy if you wish. The choice is yours to make.”

If this version of Vision Pro pleases you, then one has to start thinking about finances because it will be available at an approximate price of $39,900 (around 32.7 lakhs). Moreover, only 24 units of this version will be available. This variant is expected to make its appearance in the fall of 2024.

