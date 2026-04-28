If you have an Android phone, it is now easier to carry your Aadhaar details than ever – no more photocopies of your Aadhaar PDF file, or even installing the new Aadhaar app. Google’s new Wallet app gets an update, letting you save your Aadhaar details directly on your phone.

In partnership with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), users can now save their Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials directly in Google Wallet on their Android phones. The integration allows you to carry one of the most important government IDs securely on your smartphone instead of relying on physical cards or printed copies.

Aadhaar credentials on Android: How does it work

The feature uses Verifiable Credentials technology, which prevents the need to expose your full Aadhaar number every time. Theoretically, this enables secure, privacy-focused sharing of only the specific Aadhaar information needed for verification, such as confirming your identity, age, or address. This should make it a lot safer to verify Aadhaar details on public platforms.

Google says that this works both online and offline, making it faster and safer than traditional methods like showing photocopies or sharing details manually.

How Aadhaar on Google Wallet will help you in daily life

Banking and financial services: You will be able to open a new bank account, apply for a loan, or update KYC details instantly by sharing verified credentials from your phone without scanning physical documents, revealing other details.

Travel and transport: You can book train or flight tickets, check into hotels, or verify identity at airports and bus stations more smoothly.

Government services and utilities: You can link Aadhaar for PAN, LPG connection, SIM card, or ration card services with minimal hassle. Even something as simple as updating your mobile number or address can become quicker.

Everyday verifications: Prove your age when buying certain products, verify identity at hospitals or clinics, or complete e-KYC for apps and services.

Offline scenarios: In areas with poor internet, you can still verify your identity using offline verifiable credentials stored securely on your device.

Since the credentials are stored in Google Wallet, which already handles payments, tickets, and passes, everything stays in one secure and easy-to-access place protected by your phone’s biometric lock (fingerprint or face unlock).

How to add Aadhaar to Google Wallet

The steps to add Aadhaar to your Google Wallet are easy. Ensure that you have the Google Wallep app installed on your phone.

– Now, select ‘Add to Wallet’. Tap the “+” or “Add to Wallet” button on the home screen.

– Select the option for “ID pass” or specifically “Aadhaar” (this may appear under Government IDs).

– You will be prompted to follow the integration steps powered by the UIDAI partnership. This typically involves logging in with your Aadhaar number and performing an OTP verification sent to your registered mobile number.

– Once verified, your Aadhaar Verifiable Credential will be saved securely to your Google Wallet.

Where can you use it currently?

Once added, you can use your digital Aadhaar for quick verification with a few partners who have signed up for the feature:

PVR INOX: Users can use Aadhaar to verify their age for movies or unlock loyalty rewards.

BharatMatrimony: Aadhar details can be used to verify your profile and get a “Prime” badge.

Atlys: To auto-fill international visa applications instantly.

Mygate: Aadhaar can be used for secure verification of delivery and service staff (rolling out soon).