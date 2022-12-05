Carl Pei reveals Nothing Phone 2 launch timeline; it’s not anytime soon

Nothing Phone 2 isn’t launching anytime soon, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has confirmed. The company will focus on doing a few things well and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others brands, Pei said, adding that the Phone 1 will remain their main focus for the unforeseeable future.

“Phone 2 isn’t launching anytime soon. We’re focused on doing a few things well, and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others. Phone 1 is our main focus. We’re cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 and beyond,” Pei wrote on Twitter.

Software has been a big focus area for Nothing, or so it keeps saying. The Phone 1 runs Nothing OS, a proprietary operating system based on Android (version 12 to boot), and is eligible to get three years of major OS and up to four years of security updates. But Android 13 isn’t coming anytime soon. The company has only just started closed beta –starting from November 30— rollout and a relatively open version is expected in another two weeks or so. A final release will only arrive in the first half of 2023.

The delay has been attributed to the fact that because Nothing is a young startup, it would need time to fine tune the software upgrade with its hardware. Pei has previously gone on record to say that Phone 1 was more than just its specs and Android version numbers which is to say, the company has been hard at work to get the underlying experience right.

While Phone 2 isn’t happening anytime soon, Nothing appears to be prepping the Phone 1 launch for the US. In an interview with CNBC, Pei said the company was “in discussions with some carriers in the US to potentially launch a future product there.” While not explicitly named, with the Phone 2 confirmed to not coming anytime soon, there’s a very high chance folks in the US would finally be able to buy Nothing’s lights-toting hardware.

