Nothing Phone 2 itself maybe a mystery for now, but at least its charging cable will be “nice”. Nothing’s founder and CEO Carl Pei has taken to Twitter to reveal the design of Phone 2’s USB Type-C charging cable. The cable shares the London-based tech startup’s see-through aesthetic of some of its other notable products including phone and wireless earbuds. Nothing Phone 2 is set for global launch on July 11.

Man our new USB Type-C cable is *nice* — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 19, 2023

The Phone 2’s “new” charging cable makes the Phone 1’s white version simple and generic, even boring some might say. Nothing has swapped it for a transparent design this year with the two USB Type-C ends having a see-through middle part with Nothing branding inside. It’s a small yet important key change and detail from a company whose mission statement seems to be break the monotony of sameness and aspires for design elements you don’t see that often.

All its products so far – Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear 1, Nothing Ear Stick, Nothing Ear 2— have shared a common but unique look. As for the Phone 2 itself, we’re expecting very few changes from Phone 1 or at least that is what the leaks are saying. Carl Pei, being as vocal as he is on social media, has obviously denied all the ongoing rumours. With the cable design drop, hopefully, more details about Nothing’s most premium phone to date will be revealed soon.

Design will be a big focus area naturally. “Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India,” VP and GM of Nothing India, Manu Sharma, had said recently while confirming, “We are proud to announce that Phone 2 will be manufactured in India.”

Phone 2 is being touted as one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market with 3x more recycled or bio-based parts than Phone 1. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and have a 6.7-inch display and a 4,700mAh battery.