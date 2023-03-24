Bye bye legacy blue tick: Twitter to remove non-paying verified checkmarks from April 1

On April 1, Twitter will begin removing all blue verified badges obtained before the launch of its paid verification system, Twitter Blue. This move will affect accounts that previously held a blue tick status, and these badges will be removed. Twitter has suggested that those who wish to keep their verification status should subscribe to Twitter Blue.

In addition to this announcement, Twitter has made its Blue subscription service available to users globally. This service was previously only available in select countries, but now users all around the world can subscribe. Twitter Blue comes at a cost of Rs 900 per month on both Android and iOS devices, although this is being called a limited time offer. On the web, the cost is Rs 650 per month or Rs 566.7 per month if users opt for the annual plan.

Twitter Blue subscribers can enjoy a range of benefits, including a blue verification badge on their profile after review by the company. Subscribers also get priority in search, the ability to edit tweets, post longer videos, and more. However, some of the benefits are yet to be rolled out, as the message “arriving soon” appears when users click on them.

Twitter Blue is now available globally! Sign up today to get your blue checkmark, prioritized ranking in conversations, half ads, long Tweets, Bookmark Folders, custom navigation, Edit Tweet, Undo Tweet, and more. Sign up here: https://t.co/SBRLJccMxD — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) March 23, 2023

Twitter Blue has faced some challenges since its launch. Initially launched in select countries, the service was later recalled due to a surge in fake accounts buying blue verification badges. Twitter then re-launched the service with updated terms and conditions, including phone number verification. Despite these challenges, Twitter is moving forward with the global availability of Twitter Blue, which promises to offer a range of benefits to its subscribers.

Musk has repeatedly talked about killing the free verification badges in the past. The CEO last month tweeted that the legacy Blue Verified was “deeply corrupted” and hence, would be shut down in few months.