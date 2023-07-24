Bye Bye Birdie: Elon Musk announces new “X” logo for Twitter, bids farewell to “all the birds”

It’s not been long since Twitter was in the news for all the restrictions and hurried decisions that it took as Meta launched its new text-based app, Threads. In another turn of events, Elon Musk announced that the platform will get a new logo soon. Musk tweeted, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Further, the Twitter head also intimated that if a good enough logo is posted, they will make it live worldwide by today.

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Twitter, also expressed that it is a “rare thing” to be able to get that second chance to make a big impression. She pointed out that Twitter made a big impression by changing the way people communicate, and now with X, the platform visions to transform the “global town square.”

It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Yaccarino further added through another tweet, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

Musk or Yaccarino did not reveal any further details. However, Elon Musk’s announcement received mixed reactions from users. While some users bid their goodbyes to Twitter and wrote, “RIP Twitter,” others urged Musk not to go forward with the decision. One Twitter user wrote, “Please don’t change Twitter to X there is too much history there it deserves to be carried forth like a torch of free expression from 2006.”

Another user advised Musk not to make the same mistake that Zuckerberg did with Oculus. The user wrote, “Don’t make the mistake Zuck did with Oculus, killing its goodwill and making it Facebook. You will make the site entirely about you then and dial the tribalism to 100% unnecessarily. Unforced error.”

A Twitter user was also seen asking Musk if X could come with new possibilities, which include downloading videos and the possibility of making live videos and streaming them.

X has to come with: the possibility of downloading videos, the possibility of making live videos, streaming, eliminating “restrictions” on profiles made before the change of owner, enabling monetization and paid traffic. that is: uniting Twitter, IG and YT in a single platform. — Francisco Cardoso (@Dr_Francisco_) July 23, 2023

