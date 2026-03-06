China’s BYD has introduced a major upgrade to EV charging technology with its next-generation Blade Battery 2.0. Unlike the current technology that requires EV owners to wait for hours at charging stations, BYD’s new tech promises ultra-fast charging that adds hundreds of miles of range in minutes. Could this be a potential game-changer for EV adoption?

The new system allows the battery to charge from 10% to 70% in just five minutes, with a near-full charge (to 97%) achievable in about nine minutes under normal conditions. The technology, debuting in the luxury Yangwang U7 full-size electric sedan, uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which is known for its safety, longevity, and lower cost compared to nickel-based alternatives. In cold weather as low as –20 degrees Celsius, the pack can still charge from 20% to 97% in under 12 minutes. BYD claims it can deliver approximately 240 miles (380 km) of range in five minutes of charging.

BYD Blade Battery 2: What it offers

This dramatic upgrade comes from BYD’s new Flash Charging ecosystem, which pairs the battery with proprietary high-power chargers capable of delivering up to 1.5 megawatts (1,500 kW) of electricity, far surpassing the 350 kW to 500 kW limits of most public fast chargers in the US and Europe. Previous BYD systems used dual 500 kW cables for 1 MW charging, but the latest consolidates power into a single, more efficient setup with overhead “T”-shaped dispensers for easier use.

BYD has already deployed 4,200 Flash Charging stations across China and plans to add around 16,000 more by the end of 2026. These stations incorporate grid-scale batteries to ease strain on local power networks during peak demand.

The announcement comes amid challenges for BYD, which is currently the world’s largest EV maker. BYD reported a 36% sales decline in January and February 2026 compared to the previous year amid intense domestic price competition.

BYD Blade Battery 2: What’s the catch

However, note that the headline-grabbing five-minute charge is only possible when using BYD’s specialised Flash Charging infrastructure. Standard public chargers, even high-end ones, lack the power output to replicate these speeds. This dependency on BYD’s proprietary network limits immediate global applicability, particularly outside China where the company is expanding but still building out compatible stations.

LFP battery chemistry, while enabling such rapid charging due to lower heat generation and higher tolerance, comes with lower energy density than NMC batteries used in many premium EVs. This results in comparatively modest overall driving ranges — the Yangwang U7 achieves just over 400 miles in real-world estimates.