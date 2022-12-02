Bumble’s new feature lets you ‘compliment’ a stranger that you like before swiping right to match

Bumble is always on to something or other in order to improve the user experience. Well, the company has once again come to the rescue of its users and has launched a new feature. This new feature, dubbed Compliments, will allow users to message someone before swiping right to match.

Users with the help of this feature will be able to send a message or a note before both parties connect.

With this feature, users can send one Compliment per day with a character limit of 150 per Compliment.

Upon complimenting, it will appear on the users’ main Encounters page as well as their Beeline, which is a perk for Premium users. If the Compliment remains unread, the users will get notifications about the same upon opening the app.

In order to send someone a Compliment, the user can begin by finding a part of the profile where they would like to comment. Compliments can be sent on the users’ bio, profile, profile prompts or anything.

After this, head over to the bottom left-hand corner of any of the profiles, and a yellow icon will be visible with a heart inside a speech bubble. By clicking on that icon, a text box will open where a Compliment can be written.

In recent times, Bumble has launched features like Recommend to a Friend, which allows users to share a Bumble profile with their friends, and another feature calls Bantr Live which is more like blind dating where users get to connect to a potential match through chat without looking at the profile.

Another feature, Fast Chat gives users a few seconds to chat before making the decision to match. Lastly, the Super Like feature where users have the opportunity to attach a note to a like, user on the side can then read it before deciding to swipe left or right.

