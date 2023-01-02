BSNL removes affordable Rs 275, Rs 775 Bharat Fibre broadband plans from portfolio: Check details

The state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has dropped three affordable broadband plans from its broadband portfolio. The company no longer offers the Rs 275 plans and Rs 775 plan. There were two plans priced at Rs 275 each.

According to a TelecomTalk report, BSNL Bharat Fibre is no more showing these plans available for recharge. The changes went live from January 1,2023. It says that all the three plans offered the same validity period and offered affordable choices.

Reportedly, these plans were launched around the Independence Day 2022 which could mean that they were promotional offers and were available only for a limited time period. However, BSNL did not give any prior notice before removing the plans.

A quick look at what these plans offered:

BSNL Rs 275 plans: There were two Rs 275 plans. Both the plans offered 3.3TB of data a month with up to 60 Mbps download and upload speeds. No OTT benefits came with these plans. However, despite no OTT benefits, these plans were popular due to the affordable pricing and decent speeds.

BSNL Rs 775 plan: Another plan that is no longer available is the BSNL Rs 775 broadband plan. It offered 100 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of data. Additionally, it also offered OTT benefits and had validity period of 75 days.

BSNL broadband plans can be opted for 1 month, 6 months,12 months or 24 months validity. The entry level plan is called Fibre entry and it costs Rs 329 a month. It offers up to 20Mbps speed till 1000GB along with free unlimited calling on any local or STD number.

The next plan is called “Home_WiFi” and it costs Rs 399 a month. It offers up to 30Mbps speed till 1000GB.

There’s a Rs 449 plan that offers up to 30Mbps speeds till 3300GB. This plan will cost Rs 449 only for the first 6 months and after that it will change to Rs 499 per month.

The Rs 499 broadband plan from BSNL offers the same amount of data but with 40Mbps speeds. Beyond that the speed will go down to 4mbps.

BSNL’s most expensive broadband plan comes at Rs 4799 and offers speed up to 300Mbps till 6500GB. It also includes OTT benefits like free subscription to Hotstar, Hungama, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot, Shemaroo, Yupp Tv and Lions Gate.

