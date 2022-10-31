BSNL launches Rs 1,198 prepaid recharge plan with 1-year validity, Rs 439 plan with unlimited voice calling: Check benefits, eligibility and more

BSNL has introduced new tariff plans for all its prepaid users this Diwali. The company has come up with BSNL’s Diwali Offer 2022 which comes with two plans: Rs 1198 and Rs 439. Both these plans come with additional benefits as well. The Rs 1198 plan comes with a validity of one year while the Rs 439 plan will be valid for a period of three months.

Additionally, the telco has also announced two entertainment and gaming vouchers worth Rs 269 and Rs 769.

BSNL Diwali Offer 2022: Rs 1198 and Rs 439 Tariff Plan

BSNL’s Rs 1198 tariff plan will offer its prepaid users 365 days of usage, 3GB of data, 300 minutes of calling, and 30 SMS which will get renewed every month. All these benefits will expire every month and will not be carried to the next month.

Whereas, BSNL’s second tariff plan of Rs 439 will offer its users 90 days of usage. The plan will further provide its users with unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS for the entire three months. In terms of data, there is no offer.

BSNL Festive Entertainment and Gaming Voucher of Rs 269 and Rs 769

Apart from the offers mentioned above, the company is also providing its users with Entertainment and Gaming Vouchers.

With the Rs 269 voucher, users will be able to avail of the service for 30 days, unlimited calls, 2GB data every day, 100 SMS every day and several entertainment benefits.

The other plan of Rs 769 will also provide its users with the same plan, the only change being the validity which will be for 3 months.

