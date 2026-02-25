Emergent Labs has been all over the news ever since the Indian startup achieved a staggering annual run-rate revenue of $100 million, that too in just eight months. With millions of people flocking over to their platform that promotes vibe coding, industry experts suggest that the startup could be on its way to outpace industry giants like Google and Meta in the AI race. The founders of Emergent are enjoying equal recognition, too – the twin Jha brothers from Bihar.

Mukund and Madhav Jha, who are the identical twin brothers from Bihar, India, have redefined AI-driven app development with Emergent, a dedicated vibe coding platform. From humble beginnings to shaking Silicon Valley, their story showcases relentless innovation that blends technical prowess with entrepreneurial grit.

The ‘Emergent’ twin Jha brothers: Roots and early careers

Born in Bihar, the Jha brothers pursued higher education in the US. Mukund Jha, the CEO, graduated from Columbia Engineering and co-founded Dunzo, India’s leading quick-commerce startup, where he served as CTO. He began his professional journey at Google, where he worked on Search Quality, absorbing lessons in scalable systems and product depth. His expertise spans machine learning, natural language processing, and speech tech, honed through scaling consumer platforms amid hyper-competitive markets.

His brother, Madhav Jha, is currently the CTO at Emergent Labs. He earned a PhD in Theoretical Computer Science from Penn State University and served as a John von Neumann postdoctoral fellow at Sandia National Laboratories. His career boasts stints at Amazon as an AI scientist, Dropbox as a Machine Learning Engineer (2021–2024), Sigma Computing, Zenefits, and a Google internship.

The brothers joined hands to push Emergent Labs to its unicorn status. Mukund’s product vision and Madhav’s engineering depth made Emergent Labs a big name in the segment.

Founding Emergent to revolutionise Vibe-Coding

Launched publicly in May 2025 via Y Combinator, Emergent Labs empowers anyone to build full-stack apps using natural language “vibes” – no code required, just pure vibe coding. The platform auto-generates UI, backend, APIs, and deployments, targeting non-technical creators. Hence, those with no technical background can also design new apps from scratch on their platform. This drew a lot of attention from creators, which eventually led to the rapid rise of Emergent.

By February 2026, it boasted over 5 million users in 190 countries, with millions of apps built on the platform and a mobile app rollout. The brothers worked with the insight that AI agents are the future of software and will handle complex, context-aware tasks better than rigid LLMs. Emergent’s “vibe-coding” playbook has scripted viral growth, hitting $15M ARR in three months post-launch.​

Emergent Labs’ funding and explosive growth

The Jha brothers have managed to secure solid rounds of fundraising.

– Series A gathered $23 million in Sep 2025 from Lightspeed, Y Combinator, Together Fund, and luminaries like Balaji Srinivasan and Jeff Dean.

– Series B fundraising secured $70 million in Jan 2026 from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision. Fund 2 pushed total funding past $100 million.

– Milestones include a $100 million ARR announcement on LinkedIn by Mukund, crediting agentic AI’s edge.