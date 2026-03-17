There’s more trouble awaiting Sam Altman’s OpenAI. Encyclopedia Britannica and its subsidiary Merriam-Webster have now filed a federal lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the ChatGPT developer of “massive copyright infringement”. The lawsuit accuses the AI firm of illegally scraping and using approximately 100,000 of their copyrighted online articles, encyclopedia entries, and dictionary definitions to train its large language models without permission.

The complaint, which was lodged in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that OpenAI copied this vast collection of reference materials to teach its flagship AI chatbot how to respond to user queries. Britannica claims this unauthorised use directly competes with and “cannibalises” traffic to its own websites, starving publishers of revenue by substituting AI-generated summaries for original content.

Encyclopedia Britannica makes big allegations on OpenAI

The lawsuit further states that ChatGPT produces outputs containing “full or partial verbatim reproductions” of Britannica’s protected works. It also accuses OpenAI of incorporating Britannica articles into ChatGPT’s retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workflow, where the model pulls real-time or updated information from web sources or databases during responses.

Additionally, Britannica alleges violations of the Lanham Act, a US trademark statute, claiming OpenAI generates “made-up content” or hallucinations and falsely attributes them to the publisher, misleading users and jeopardising public access to “high-quality and trustworthy online information.”

One of the key quotes from the complaint states, “ChatGPT starves web publishers like Britannica of revenue by generating responses to users’ queries that substitute, and directly compete with, the content from publishers like Britannica.”

AI copyright battles keep emerging

The latest lawsuit against OpenAI marks a wave of legal challenges against the company over its use of copyrighted material for AI training. Previously, similar legal suits have been brought by The New York Times, Ziff Davis (owner of Mashable, CNET, IGN, and others), and a coalition of more than a dozen US and Canadian newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune, Denver Post, and Toronto Star.

Encyclopedia Britannica had also previously filed a comparable copyright and trademark lawsuit against Perplexity AI in September 2025, which remains pending. While no definitive US legal precedent exists on whether training LLMs on copyrighted content constitutes fair use or infringement, courts have seen mixed outcomes, such as Anthropic’s partial defence in a related case, even though it settled a separate $1.5 billion class action over illegal book downloads.

OpenAI is yet to respond with a statement on the matter.

What happens if OpenAI is found guilty?

If OpenAI is found guilty in the Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster lawsuit, ChatGPT could face severe operational restrictions through a court-ordered injunction. This would likely prohibit the company from continuing to use the plaintiffs’ copyrighted content in model training, forcing OpenAI to purge or retrain affected portions of its large language models (like GPT-5 and successors).

Such a ruling could mandate the removal of “memorised” encyclopedia entries and dictionary definitions from the AI’s knowledge base, potentially downgrading ChatGPT’s performance on factual queries, historical summaries, definitions, and reference-style responses. Outputs that currently produce near-verbatim reproductions or highly accurate summaries of Britannica/Merriam-Webster material might become less reliable or more prone to hallucinations, as the model loses access to that high-quality, structured data.

This could erode user trust in ChatGPT for research, education, or quick lookups, pushing some users toward competitors with cleaner training datasets or licensed reference integrations.

Beyond the technical changes, a guilty verdict would impose substantial financial penalties, including statutory or actual damages for the infringement, plus possible disgorgement of profits tied to the unauthorised use. The lawsuit seeks compensation for lost web traffic, advertising revenue, and subscription income that Britannica claims ChatGPT “cannibalises” by substituting AI-generated answers.

Combined with ongoing cases (e.g., from The New York Times and authors), a precedent here could trigger cascading settlements or judgments across the AI industry, increasing OpenAI’s legal costs and pressuring it to go for licensed data partnerships. In the worst-case scenario, repeated adverse rulings might force broader retraining efforts, delay new model releases, or even impact ChatGPT’s free tier availability if compliance becomes more expensive.