BOROSIL BESTDIGI 4.7L AIR FRYER: A new high for your taste buds

Smart refrigerators can show you what is inside without opening the door, there are voice assistants and fully automatic, talking appliances, such as coffee dispensers, cooking that is app-controlled, faucets that can turn on with a simple motion in front of them — modern technology is changing our kitchens and making our daily lives easier.

A new digital device from Borosil promises to help us with convenient, guilt-free cooking as well. We are talking about the company’s all-new BestDigi Air Fryer that can grill, bake, and air fry, making it a multitasker. It also comes with eight pre-set menus making it easier and more suitable. Our trial unit came with a 4.7-litre basket, weighs 5.1kg, and with power consumption of 1300W. I reckon this air fryer is good for people who cook only for themselves or for someone who is new to air frying and wants to try it out. It carries a retail price tag of Rs 11,990; let us check out some of its key features.

For the uninitiated, an air fryer is a popular kitchen appliance used to make fried foods such as potato chips, baked vegetables, cake, roast chicken, etc. It works by circulating hot air around the food to produce a crunchy, crispy exterior. Air-fried foods are touted as a healthy alternative to deep-fried foods, thanks to their lower content of fat and calories.

Analog air fryers require you to manually set temperature and timer while digital air fryers, such as Borosil’s BestDigi, have pre-set menus and functions. It has an interactive touch control digital panel display and temperature controls up to 200-degree Celsius, making it easy to use and perfect for Indian cooking. There’s a 60-minute integrated timer with ‘keep warm’ and ‘auto off’ functions. Its EasyView double wall window allows heat to be trapped and monitor cooking. The BestDigi Air Fryer also comes with a barbeque plate and a large non-stick frying pan, making it easy to cook food for the entire family without any hassles.

As mentioned earlier, the BestDigi Air Fryer has 8-in-1 functionality: air-fry, grill, bake, roast, toast, dehydrate, keep-warm and reheat. To begin with, it needs to be preheated for at least 10 minutes before use. The Air Fryer comes with a user manual that has recipes included. You can make samosas, french fries, cake or roast chicken; the best part is, little to no oil means more health in every bite. The device has easy-to-clean accessories and its body can be cleaned using a cloth. Plus, there’s a mesh cover to protect against heating elements.

Let me list out some of the things I liked about this Borosil creation. One, it promotes healthier (little or no oil), no-fume cooking. Two, it’s straightforward, easy to use and can feed an entire family. Its 4.7-litre basket has a lot of cooking space. Three, the control panel is loaded with presets, such as cookies, french-fries, chicken, fish, kebab, cake, toast, that are programmed with recommended cooking temperatures and times.

In our usage, the BestDigi Air Fryer scored high for ease of use, it also made good fries and chicken dishes. Also, it doesn’t require a lot of real estate in the kitchen. In other words, the BestDigi Air Fryer has all the essentials to make it a great addition to your kitchen.

KEY FEATURES

* 8-in-1 functionality: Air-fry, grill, bake, roast, toast, dehydrate, keep-warm and reheat

* Pre-set menus: Cookies, french-fries, chicken, fish, kebab, cake, toast

* Cooks food using little or no oil, large non-stick frying pan and barbeque plate

* Power consumption: 1300 W

* Interactive touch control digital display panel

* Estimated street price: Rs 11,990