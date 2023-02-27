BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS: These speakers sound clear and loud

If you want to firm up your body, head to the fitness centre. If you want to exercise your brain, listen to music. There are few things that stimulate the brain the way music does. Seriously, doctors say that listening to music can reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness, and memory. Bluetooth speakers have made the task easier, you can carry these around everywhere easily, they give out a powerful sound, and the best part is, they support phone calling and answering. We check out two recent budget-friendly options that provide good quality sound in a small and sleek design.

Lapcare Storm LBS-999

The water-resistant Storm Bluetooth speaker LBS-999 from Lapcare is priced at Rs 4,599. It is available in a combination black and orange, is IPX5-rated and spill proof, that means you can party in the shower, by the pool, or even in the pool. With more than 10 hours of play time on a full charge, the all-new Storm is a fine speaker for occasions like a trip to the mountains and family get-togethers. It provides premium-quality sound in a conveniently small and sleek design. It is made up of strong, durable material that you can trust for your wireless speaker to last for a long time.

Additionally, the Storm comes with a hands-free facility to listen to music or make calls. There’s an AUX port too, plus support of Dual Diaphragm and TWS allows you to enjoy true stereo sound quality without the use of cables or wires. The convenience and multi uses of this wireless speaker make it a must-have gadget, especially if you are a music lover. Also, it is very portable.

Carvaan Mini+

Carvaan Mini+ is a classy-looking speaker with a premium wooden feel to it. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker that comes with extraordinary sound and 1000 preloaded evergreen Hindi songs. Easy to use and operate, Carvaan Mini+ also allows you to use the device as a speakerphone. Simply connect to Bluetooth via phone and take calls using the device and enjoy hands-free calling. The 1,000 pre-loaded songs are a handpicked collection of superhit songs by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Mukesh, and many other renowned artistes.

Along with the pre-loaded songs, Carvaan Mini+ also provides you with the option to listen to your personal collection of songs using Bluetooth, USB or Aux. What makes it a good music player is its ability to tune into local FM/AM stations. This power-packed speaker comes with a long-lasting battery life of up to 4 hours. With the loud speakers, vintage look and endless music listening options, this product is sure to be an envy of all.

It’s a nice collection of songs, no doubt. Sound quality and build quality is good.

A well-thought product for lovers of old Hindi songs.

BOX

Lapcare Storm LBS-999

KEY FEATURES

* Bluetooth version 5.0

* Hands-free calls, AUX port

*Upto 10 hours play time

* Wireless working range: 10 metres

* Estimated street price: Rs 4,599

Carvaan Mini+ KEY FEATURES

* 1000 Hindi songs

* Bluetooth version 5.0

* FM/AM, AUX In/Out

* Hands-free calling

* Rechargeable battery

*Estimated street price: Rs 3,990