Bluetooth Speakers: Defying the myth that big is better

PORTABLE speakers have done a great job in streaming your kind of music wherever you are, indoors or outdoors. Bluetooth speakers might be small in size, but they emit big sound and when synced with your mobile phone, they are a good productivity tool in your home office. We take a look at two recent introductions:

Philips TAS2505 Bluetooth Speaker

Priced at a modest Rs 4,999, this is an IPX7 rated waterproof Bluetooth speaker and can withstand total immersion in water up to 1m deep for upto 30 minutes. In other words, you can party in the shower, by the pool, or even in the pool. Having multi-colour LEDs that flash random colours in sync with the music with more than 10 hours of playtime on a full charge (in 2.5 hours only) and a wireless range of 20m, the new Philips TAS2505B is a good device for a trip to the mountains or family get-togethers.

Additionally, the speaker comes with a built-in microphone convenient for hands-free calling, Mono loudspeakers with passive radiator for punchy bass and others features like Type-C USB charging port, automatic pairing, digital volume control system, and a carry-on strap make it easy to carry anywhere for a seamless audio experience. There’s a built-in mic for calls, and the music pauses automatically when a call comes in. The speaker grille has LEDs that flash random colours in time to the music, and dim if you turn the volume down.

I was impressed with the sound quality, which measures up well against a few more expensive and larger speakers. The speaker delivers full sound with good clarity in the mids and highs and good bass definition. Recommended for its reliability and good overall performance.

KEY FEATURES

Lightening effects

IPX7 water resistant

Hands-free calls

10 hours playtime

Estimated street price: Rs 4,999

Lapcare LBS-040 Bluetooth Speaker

Wireless portable speakers continue to improve, with better sound and battery life. Homegrown device maker Lapcare’s LBS-040 Bluetooth speaker is testimony to that. It is a budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker (`1,959) that has a modern design and high compatibility for most devices, notably mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

This is a IPX6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker (BT 5.0 version), made up of ABS + Silicone that supports hands-free/ music play. It has a large, built-in 300mAh Li-ion battery for long playing time. It has a frequency response of 80Hz-20KHz and a working range of 10 metres.

For its size, the speaker is able to put out a lot of sound and mostly manages to avoid distorting at higher volumes. Compact and powerful, it can easily fill a small living room with good sound.

KEY FEATURES

Bluetooth version: 5.0 + EDR

Frequency response : 80Hz-20KHz

Working range: 10m

Battery: Built in 300mAh Li-ion battery

Estimated street price: Rs 1,959