BLUETOOTH CALLING SMARTWATCH: A smarter wearable on your wrist

Bigger dials. More sports modes. More accurate trackers. Well, you might say that your smartwatch even has a built-in functionality to allow you to manage your calls from the wrist. It is all about getting notified when you are receiving a call and tapping on the watch screen to attend the call via your connected earphones, right? How about a Bluetooth calling smartwatch then? A type of device that lets you enjoy complete calling functionality through your wristwear?

Simply put, a Bluetooth calling smartwatch means that you can not only receive call notifications on your smartwatch with calling feature but also attend them directly through the watch’s interface via a built-in speaker and a microphone.

Take for instance, the Active Talk from homegrown smart accessories and audio brand Rapz. Priced at Rs 2,999 (inaugural offer), it comes with Full Touch HD resolution with a built-in speaker for Bluetooth calling and music. Apart from keeping you connected and entertained, this device works as your personal health coach by keeping track of your important health parameters like blood oxygen SpO2 levels, heart rate, etc. It looks premium with its bold metallic body, 100+ watch faces, IP68 water resistance feature and much more.

With a long battery life and multi-sports mode, it is a go-to device for those who love to keep themselves fit. The biggest USP of this product is the calling function via speakerphone which is very convenient while on the go. Then there’s the music playing on the watch which is welcome while driving and at home. Another USP is the GPS tracking via app which is very convenient and required while running or cycling.

RAPZ ACTIVE TALK: SPECIFICATIONS

* 2.02-inch HD display

* BT handsfree calling

* Dynamic health tracking, multi-sports mode

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,999Another smartwatch worth considering is Boult Dive Pro that promises effortless calling, everywhere. Priced at Rs 2,499, Dive Pro shines bright with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display. It offers seamless calling and connectivity with its Bluetooth Calling 5.1 feature that allows you to take calls anytime, anywhere. The smartwatch also comprises a dedicated speaker and mic so that you can easily answer or reject calls using your wrist instead of your phone. Users can also access recent contacts, dial the keypad, and sync contacts using the Dive Pro smartwatch. The smart notifications feature ensures its users never miss out on anything.

Dive Pro ensures high-quality, crisp images with sharper and clearer details, thanks to its 326 PPI. Moreover, the smartwatch provides an instant view of any updates to its users with its impressive ‘Always on Display’ (AOD) feature. In addition to these, Dive Pro also delivers a chic palette of strap colour options — black, blue, and cream. Integrated with intelligent Al voice assistance, the smartwatch allows users to multitask easily via voice commands like playing a favourite song or asking to read the text out loud, among other activities. With 120+ sports modes like cricket, basketball, yoga, running, and cycling, this smartwatch is a perfect fit for fitness and sports enthusiasts. It also features Boult Health, a complete health guide that includes breath training, a 24×7 heart rate monitor, an Sp02 blood oxygen saturation monitor, a blood pressure monitor, and a sleep monitor.

BOULT DIVE PRO: SPECIFICATIONS

* 1.78-inch AMOLED display with AOD

* 120+ sports mode, 10+ watch faces

* BT Calling 5.1, Al voice assistance

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,499