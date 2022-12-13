Blue for business: Musk’s Twitter 2.0 rolls out special gold tick for verified companies

After launching paid subscription to blue tick authentication badge on Twitter, coloured check marks have been launched for various organisations. It is called “Blue for Business” that adds gold checkmarks to the Twitter accounts owned by companies. Xbox, Marvel Entertainment and Sony are among the first few accounts to have the gold tick on Twitter.

It is currently still under testing with being prone to more developments. The support page says that it aims to visualise the ownership of corporate entities over an account on the microblogging platform. There is no information regarding the prices of this new tick. There is no information as of now regarding workers having any differently coloured badge or distinctly shaped profile photos.

Back in November, Casey Newton, a reporter got some internal information via a few documents that showed that the networking application planned to bring a business tier to the subscription plans that will give companies the access to buy verification badges for their departments and employees. Jane Manchun Wong, shortly afterwards found proof that Blue for Business accounts will have square profile pictures. In mockups, an additional badge was seen next to the accounts of Twitter employees to help them distinguish themselves.

With the introduction to all of these new features, it seems that Musk aims to bring profit to Twitter. The company pays an interest of $1 billion a year for payments on $13 billion in debt. The application has made $6.4 million in-app purchases till date, with blue tick topping the list, says Sensor Tower, an analytical firm. The blue tick costs $8 for individuals and $11 for iOS users. Also with the coming of Twitter Blue subscribers have now gained the access to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and ability to view in reader mode.

