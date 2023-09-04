BLAUPUNKT ATOMIK BB50 BK: Great sound quality at a budget-friendly price

Bluetooth speakers and music—they just go together, whether indoors or in outside environs. At a little under Rs 5000, the Atomik BB50 Bluetooth speaker is an inexpensive offering from Blaupunkt, the iconic German brand renowned for its good quality audio products. Take my word, their new offering will impress you with its good sound and battery life.

The BB50 boombox is compatible with a smartphone or laptop. It delivers an impressive 50 watts and comes with a 4500mAh battery, dual passive radiators and dual 4-inch speakers. The meticulous design and high-quality materials utilised in this speaker eliminates vibrations and distortions, ensuring good sound delivery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, FM, Aux & Mic out.

You can elevate your gatherings and add some excitement with the built-in RGB lights of the BB50. Once connected with the music source, these vibrant lights synchronise with the music. Overall, I liked the speaker for the simple reason it gives a good vibe in terms of balanced output. Bass is nice, Karaoke mode is a good addition and mic quality is pretty decent too.

Key Features

50 watts output power

Bluetooth connectivity

Built-in RGB lights

400mAh battery