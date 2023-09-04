scorecardresearch
BLAUPUNKT ATOMIK BB50 BK: Great sound quality at a budget-friendly price

The meticulous design and high-quality materials utilised in this speaker eliminates vibrations and distortions, ensuring good sound delivery.

Written by FE Bureau
You can elevate your gatherings and add some excitement with the built-in RGB lights of the BB50.

Bluetooth speakers and music—they just go together, whether indoors or in outside environs. At a little under Rs 5000, the Atomik BB50 Bluetooth speaker is an inexpensive offering from Blaupunkt, the iconic German brand renowned for its good quality audio products. Take my word, their new offering will impress you with its good sound and battery life.

The BB50 boombox is compatible with a smartphone or laptop. It delivers an impressive 50 watts and comes with a 4500mAh battery, dual passive radiators and dual 4-inch speakers. The meticulous design and high-quality materials utilised in this speaker eliminates vibrations and distortions, ensuring good sound delivery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, FM, Aux & Mic out.

You can elevate your gatherings and add some excitement with the built-in RGB lights of the BB50. Once connected with the music source, these vibrant lights synchronise with the music. Overall, I liked the speaker for the simple reason it gives a good vibe in terms of balanced output. Bass is nice, Karaoke mode is a good addition and mic quality is pretty decent too.

Key Features

  • 50 watts output power
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Built-in RGB lights
  • 400mAh battery
  • Estimated street price: Rs 4,999

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 05:35 IST

