Biomedical wearables : Manage your stress levels with this smart ring

Imagine heading for a meeting and getting a notification that says your stress levels are high. Or if you have been working long hours to meet that pressing deadline, you suddenly get notified that you need to hit the brakes as your mind is under a lot of stress. You can then tap on the notification, pause whatever stressful activity you have been doing and then perform a two-minute guided meditation session on an app that will help you get your stress levels back to normal.

That’s exactly what the Dhyana smart ring can do. Hyderabad-based technology company, Avantari, that specialises in biomedical wearables, AI, AR/VR and others designed the Dhyana ring back in 2019. It’s capable of quantifying your meditation session by analysing your HRV (the constant variation in milliseconds between heartbeats) and utilise advanced algorithms to interpret your meditation session in the form of how well you are: breathing, focused, and relaxed. Together, these metrics form your mindful minutes. This feature has been useful in managing users’ symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression.

Enter Dhyana 2. “The 2nd generation of the ring now takes things further by not only quantifying how well you are meditating while you perform a meditation session, but also by notifying you real-time when you are stressed during the course of the day,” says Bhairav Shankar, MD, Avantari Technologies (parent company of Dhyana).

The human body’s Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) comprises two branches — sympathetic (activates when we are stressed) and parasympathetic (when we are relaxed). The sympathetic nervous system is our body’s fight-or-flight response — which kicks into motion when we are stressed, pressured to deliver on a tight deadline, stuck in traffic, etc. The parasympathetic nervous system is responsible for rest and digestion. Due to our modern-day lifestyles, most people have their sympathetic nervous systems perpetually activated. That’s why we feel restless even when we hit the bed.

Our vagus nerve has a role to play when it comes to the parasympathetic nervous system. Dhyana’s patented technology is able to measure the activity of this nerve and determine the vagal tone; i.e., if your vagal tone is consistently high your ability to relax is high and vice versa. This information is captured on the accompanying app in the form of the inner balance score.

These patented metrics, coupled with health-focused metrics around readiness, calmness, HRV, SpO2, calories, sleep and others positions Dhyana as a wearable that tracks both the mind and body. The device is made from sandblasted sustainable aluminium, and its split ring design allows it to be worn comfortably for long durations where it gathers information about the user’s mindfulness, sleep and activity.

According to Shankar, the global wellness market is currently estimated at $1.5 trillion with an annual growth of 5-10%. Currently, the Dhyana smart ring connects to the app, which has over 3,50,000 users across the world. “With current projections and consumer demand, we are optimistic of making sizeable inroads into the market in the future,” he informs. “We are working towards partnering with wellness apps and services to further improve their offerings with the biometric data from Dhyana smart rings. Apps like Cult.fit, which currently don’t have a smart wearable to complement their training programmes, could greatly see a benefit with Dhyana,” he adds.

Avantari Technologies is also working to set up a marketplace within the app for Dhyana users to avail services and products that are localised and specific for their needs. These offerings would range from food choices, wellness coaches, dieticians and nutritionists on-demand, therapists and supplements, Shankar says.

The second generation Dhyana ring is priced at Rs 25,000 and comes in Silver, Gold, Gunmetal, Copper and Space Black colour tones.

