Bing is king! Microsoft’s Google Search-rival records 10x jump in downloads after ChatGPT AI integration

Microsoft’s Bing has seen a 10X surge in downloads following the company’s announcement to incorporate ChatGPT’s capabilities into its search engine. The mobile app of Bing witnessed ten times increase in the number of downloads making it top the charts of Apple’s App store. Bing mobile app has jumped to spot 12 on US App Store amongst all free iOS apps, while the Edge browser is now the third top utility app, according to a data by an intelligence firm data.ai reported via Tech Crunch.

The increase in downloads for Bing reflects on how well ChatGPT is being embraced by people and that despite experts showing concern around AI, people are willing to explore the space and use the technology.

Microsoft on Tuesday launched a new Bing with inbuilt ChatGPT capabilities. Moments after Google announced its Bard-it’s bid against ChatGPT, Microsoft made one of its long-standing rumour official. The Redmond-based giant announced integration of OpenAI’s GPT-4 advanced natural language model into its search engine Bing. It will also launch a reworked Edge browser blessed with the powers of AI.

The new Bing and Edge browser aim to offer better search results, detailed answers, creativity in results and a new chat-like experience. The company says that the new Bing and Edge browser offers an interactive chat for more complex searches like planning a detailed trip itinerary or researching what TV to buy. “The chat experience empowers you to refine your search until you get the complete answer you are looking for by asking for more details, clarity and ideas – with links available so you can immediately act on your decisions.”

Microsoft, which is one of the top investors in OpenAI- startup behind the popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Dall-E, has embraced virtues of AI across almost of its products and services. The company in its third-phase of partnership with OpenAI plans to commercialise the breakthrough AI technologies.