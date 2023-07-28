Bing Chat to get expert mode for more refined search experience

Microsoft is said to be working on an Expert mode for its Bing chat, its AI-powered chatbot that allows users to enter prompts and get responses in a natural language format. The new mode would be designed for advanced users who seek more detailed information from Bing Chat.

According to a tweet from Bing CEO Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft is mulling over “a more sophisticated interface for the “expert” users.” It is unclear when or what exactly this new interface would look like but is expected to offer a more sophisticated search results and allow users to access more detailed information from the chat bot.

It seems that the expert mode is still in development, and it is not clear when it will be released. However, it is a sign that Microsoft is looking at ways to make Bing Chat a more versatile tool for users.

The expert mode would presumably allow users to get more detailed and technical information from Bing Chat. This can be helpful for users who are looking for simpler versions of complex concepts.

Separately, Microsoft is also testing Bing AI chat support on Chrome and Safari for select customers. This expansion is said to happen in select regions for select users. This feature is currently available to Edge users but with this expansion, users will be able to use Bing AI chatbot across the browsers.

“We are flighting access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome to select users as part of our testing on other browsers,” Microsoft confirmed ZDNET. “We are excited to expand access to even more users once our standard testing procedures are complete.”

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.