Bill Gates reveals name of his go-to smartphone and no, it’s not the Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates has revealed the name of his go-to smartphone and no, it’s not the Surface Duo. Gates in fact uses Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 as his daily driver. His last phone, apparently, was the Fold 3 so you can say that Gates has been team Samsung for a while now. He’s still a Windows user on desktop, laptop side, much to Microsoft’s relief.

All this information and more was shared by Gates during an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. He in fact had only good things to share about Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable— the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Gates seems particularly impressed with the Fold 4’s “screen size” which –in his own words— allows him the freedom to not use “a tablet but just the phone and my portable PC.” That PC is still a Wind0ws-based machine though.

The Fold 4 is the best foldable that Samsung makes today. We called it “a no-compromise folding phone vying for mainstream status” in our full review. The device— which is technically a smartphone— gives you access to two different screen sizes and form factors, one is tablet and the other a smartphone. Samsung has greatly improved on the hardware making it more solid and durable in this generation while putting in a hefty amount of productivity and multitasking tools through software to ramp up its usability.

Gates shared a bit more information about the kind of apps he usually uses on his Galaxy Z Fold 4. Those are mostly Microsoft-made, you know, apps like Outlook. Samsung devices, particularly the high-end ones come with many Microsoft apps right out of the gate under a partnership that the South Korean giant has made with Redmond.