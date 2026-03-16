Smartphones with large screens make content like videos, games and text easier to view, with less scrolling and eye strain. They even support split-screen multitasking and better photo editing or navigation. The only downside: big-screen devices tend to increase battery drain, though modern tech like adaptive brightness helps balance this.

Infinix has tried to address the two issues in its latest creation: Note Edge 5G, a mid-range phone with a curved AMOLED display and big battery. The Note Edge is built for heavy users who are constantly glued to their screens – browsing YouTube, streaming movies & shows, or indulging in endless gaming sessions.

Three memory variants

A user can choose from three memory variants: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB (our trial unit) and 8GB+256GB. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display, 4500 nits peak brightness and dual stereo speakers. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner and IP65 dust and splash resistance.

A key attraction is its Active Halo Lighting, an interactive, ring-shaped LED interface on the rear camera module that illuminates for notifications, calls, charging status, and gaming. A dedicated and customisable button makes it possible for one-click access to AI-powered tools. It offers features like Circle to Search, document/article summarisation, and Folax AI assistant activation.

6500mAh battery with 45W fast charging

The phone packs a big 6500mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. The processor is a dependable MediaTek Dimensity 7100 for better power efficiency and speed. It handles gaming, AI features, and everyday tasks in a smooth manner. The phone runs on Android 16 with XOS 16 skin and there is a promise of three years of OS upgrades. The 50MP main camera is decent and adept at taking low-light photos.

Frankly speaking, with flagship prices skyrocketing, mid-range phones are more appealing than ever to a lot of people. What they desire is a handset with a big display and battery, supported by brisk and hassle-free running in everyday use. You can pick the Note Edge under 25k, a hotly contested market with some good options like the OnePlus Nord CE5, Redmi Note 15 or Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. What really tilts in Note Edge’s favour is reliable performance. It can cater to media consumption, multitasking and extended use without frequent charging. Day-to-day tasks feel responsive with no noticeable lag. The phone handles heavy use well with no heating issues.

Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7100

Operating system: XOS 16 (Android 16)

Memory & storage: 6/8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Cameras: 50MP (rear), 13MP front camera

Battery: 6500mAh battery, 45W FastCharge

Estimated street price: Rs 23,999 (8GB+128GB)