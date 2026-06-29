The days when a budget smartphone meant settling for bare-minimum features are fading fast. Today’s affordable devices are arriving with smoother displays, larger batteries, improved cameras and features once reserved for premium segments.

The Infinix Smart 20 and Lava Bold N2 5G capture this shift, both offering 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while taking distinctly different approaches to value-conscious buyers.

The Smart 20 is clearly positioned as an entertainment-first device. Its 6.78-inch punch-hole LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate is one of its strongest talking points, offering noticeably smoother animations and scrolling compared to standard 60Hz panels still common in this price band.

For users who consume a lot of video content, social media or light gaming, this higher refresh rate makes everyday use feel more fluid than its price suggests. Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset powers the device, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

While this configuration is firmly in the entry-to-lower-mid segment, it is tuned for routine tasks such as messaging, browsing, streaming and casual gaming. The emphasis here is not peak performance, but consistent day-to-day responsiveness without frequent stutters in standard usage scenarios.

On build, the Smart 20 follows the typical budget smartphone approach with a focus on durability over premium materials. While it does not aim for glass or metal finishes, its IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance adds a practical layer of protection, especially for users in environments where minor exposure to dust or moisture is common.

The large 5,200mAh battery complements its media-heavy positioning, aiming to comfortably last a full day of use for most users, particularly those who rely heavily on streaming or browsing.

The camera setup is functional rather than ambitious, with an 8MP rear sensor and an 8MP front camera. This places it squarely in the category of phones designed for basic photography, video calls and social media content rather than advanced imaging. The focus remains on usability rather than computational photography or multi-lens versatility.

The Bold N2, on the other hand, takes a more balanced and restrained approach. It features a slightly smaller 6.7-inch HD+ notch display, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. While the resolution and panel positioning are modest, the high refresh rate ensures smooth navigation and a responsive feel during regular use.

Performance-wise, it also uses a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, placing it in the same broad performance bracket as the Smart 20. However, the experience is shaped more by software optimisation. Its near-stock Android interface is one of its defining characteristics, offering a cleaner, less cluttered experience with fewer pre-installed apps and a more straightforward UI.

This can make the device feel lighter in day-to-day usage, especially for users who prefer simplicity over feature-heavy custom skins.

The Bold N2’s 6,000mAh battery is its standout specification, giving it an edge on paper in endurance. For users prioritising longevity over everything else, this larger capacity can translate into extended usage, potentially stretching into a day and a half under moderate conditions. However, real-world endurance will still depend heavily on usage patterns, display brightness and network conditions.

Its camera system is slightly more capable on paper, with a 13MP rear sensor and a 5MP front camera. While still firmly in the entry-level category, it offers a bit more flexibility for daylight photography compared to its rival, especially for users who rely on basic point-and-shoot functionality rather than advanced imaging features.

Build quality on the Bold N2 follows a similar segment-appropriate approach, prioritising practicality and lightweight construction. It is designed for everyday handling rather than premium aesthetics, with durability and ease of use taking precedence over high-end materials or design flourishes.

Taken together, the Smart 20 and Bold N2 highlight how the budget smartphone segment is steadily evolving. High refresh rate displays are becoming standard rather than special, battery capacities are increasing, and software experience is emerging as a key differentiator alongside hardware specifications.

The Smart 20 leans into a more immersive, entertainment-heavy identity with its larger display and slightly more modern feature set, while the Bold N2 focuses on endurance and software simplicity. Both devices underline a broader shift in the category: value is no longer defined purely by affordability, but by how well a phone balances performance, battery life, usability and everyday experience.

Inflix Smart 20

Display: 6.78-inch IPS LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate (Octa-core)

Operating system: XOS 16 based on Android 16

Memory & storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Cameras: 8MP (rear), 8MP front camera

Battery: 5200mAh capacity, 15W fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 12,499

Lava Bold N2 5G