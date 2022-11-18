Bharti Airtel launches 5G Plus service at Lohegaon Airport

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has deployed Airtel 5G Plus service here at Lohegaon Airport, making it the first airport in the state to provide ultrafast 5G services. The telecom service provider stated in a release on Thursday that customers flying in and out of Pune can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal.

All customers with 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans.

There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, it said.

Airtel recently announced the advent of 5G at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru. Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, and Gurugram.