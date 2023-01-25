BharOS versus Android: How is India’s homegrown mobile operating system different from Google’s OS

India, one of the world’s largest smartphone markets, has been working on plans to reduce its dependence on Google’s Android operating system. The goal is to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign technology and to create a more level playing field for domestic manufacturers. BharOS mobile operating system is the latest effort in this direction.

BharOS is a country’s indigenous mobile operating system developed by an IIT Madras incubated firm. The new mobile operating system aims to tackle Google’s dominance in the Android space by setting a target of reaching country’s 100 crore mobile users.

Talking on the occasion of launch of BharOS, Professor V. Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras described the software “built on a foundation of trust, with a focus on providing users more freedom, control, and flexibility to choose and use only the apps that fit their needs.” While Google Android is a widely-used, open-source operating system developed by Google for mobile devices and other electronic devices with a focus on user-friendliness and customization, makers of BharOS claims that it offers users more control over their phone’s security and privacy.

The new BharOS is being called as Google’s new alternative but there are several reasons why ending Google’s dominance in the operating system market will be a tough task. To start with, Google currently has 95% market share in mobile operating systems market in India. It has a set userbase and offers multiple flexibilities for a smooth user experience. To understand how BharOS will fare against Google Android, let us know all the key differences first.