BharOS versus Android: How is India’s homegrown mobile operating system different from Google’s OS

India, one of the world’s largest smartphone markets, has been working on plans to reduce its dependence on Google’s Android operating system. The goal is to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign technology and to create a more level playing field for domestic manufacturers. BharOS mobile operating system is the latest effort in this direction.
BharOS is a country’s indigenous mobile operating system developed by an IIT Madras incubated firm. The new mobile operating system aims to tackle Google’s dominance in the Android space by setting a target of reaching country’s 100 crore mobile users.
Talking on the occasion of launch of BharOS, Professor V. Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras described the software “built on a foundation of trust, with a focus on providing users more freedom, control, and flexibility to choose and use only the apps that fit their needs.” While Google Android is a widely-used, open-source operating system developed by Google for mobile devices and other electronic devices with a focus on user-friendliness and customization, makers of BharOS claims that it offers users more control over their phone’s security and privacy.
The new BharOS is being called as Google’s new alternative but there are several reasons why ending Google’s dominance in the operating system market will be a tough task. To start with, Google currently has 95% market share in mobile operating systems market in India. It has a set userbase and offers multiple flexibilities for a smooth user experience. To understand how BharOS will fare against Google Android, let us know all the key differences first.
- BharOS is developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), which has been incubated by IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation- a non-profit organisation established by IIT Madras. On the other hand, Google Android is developed by multinational tech giant Google.
- BharOS is based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and is somewhat similar to Google Android. However, it does not come preloaded with Google services like you see in regular Google Android phones. So BharOS users are free to download only those apps that they like or prefer rather than being forced.
- One of the biggest problems with Google Android phones is the bloatware that comes along. BharOS will not have any pre-installed apps so users can download apps of their choice.
- BharOS will provide access to only list of apps that have been thoroughly vetted and have met certain security and privacy standards of organisation-specific Private App Store Services (PASS). Google on the other hand vet every app and developers through Google Play Protect and suspend those who violate company’s policies.
- Since BharOS aims to cut down on Google’s dominance, there are good chances that it may not have the Play Store for downloading apps. The makers have not revealed anything on this yet.
- Android phone with stock OS usually have Chrome set up as default browser. BharOS makers are looking to partner with DuckDuck Go for its default browser. DuckDuck Go is a privacy-focused browser with several privacy-centric features like anonymous browsing mode and Privacy Grade.
- While Google Android already has set market, BharOS plans to collaborate with private industry, Government agencies, Strategic agencies and Telecom Service Providers for its expansion in the country.
