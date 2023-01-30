BharOS versus Android: Everything to know about “desi” mobile OS in 5 points

BharOS- indigenous mobile operating system: The unveiling of BharOS- India’s very own mobile operating system, has generated buzz. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a successful test last week. Pradhan praised it as a move towards PM Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and strong digital infrastructure in India.

Contrary to Google Android which is owned by multinational company Google, BharOS is created by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops) incubated by IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a non-profit organization established by IIT Madras. The operating system aims to take at Google Android which currently has over 90% market share in the mobile operating system market. BharOS aims to 100 crore mobile users in the country.

India, one of the world’s largest smartphone markets, has been looking at ways to reduce its dependence on foreign technology and equipment. BharOS can be seen as an effort in this direction. However, it is noteworthy that the unveiling of this desi mobile operating system comes at the time when Google recently faced a legal defeat over its Android OS in India. This has further increased the curiosity and number of questions around BharOS. We try to answer some of these questions here.

What is BharOS?

BharOS is a Linux-kernel-based operating system similar to Android, but with few differences. Unlike Android, it doesn’t come preloaded with any apps, giving users the freedom to choose and download the apps they want.

Speaking at the occasion of BharOS launch, Professor V. Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras described the software “built on a foundation of trust, with a focus on providing users more freedom, control, and flexibility to choose and use only the apps that fit their needs.” While Google Android is a widely-used, open-source operating system developed by Google for mobile devices and other electronic devices with a focus on user-friendliness and customization, makers of BharOS claims that it offers users more control over their phone’s security and privacy.

BharOS can be installed on commercial off-the-shelf handsets. It is said to offer a secure environment for users with Native Over The Air’ (NOTA) updates. These updates are automatically downloaded and installed on the device, without the need for the user to manually initiate the process. This ensures that the device is always running the latest version of the operating system, which includes the latest security patches and bug fixes.

Is it same as Android?

Since BharOS is also based on Linux Kernel, it is similar to Android but with few changes like it does not come with preloaded apps. BharOS gives user the flexibility to choose apps that they want rather than forcing them to use any app.

BharOS provides access to trusted apps from organisation-specific Private App Store Services (PASS PASS offers a carefully selected list of apps that have undergone thorough security and privacy evaluations to meet the standards of the organization. This ensures that users can trust the apps they install are secure and do not pose any security or privacy risks.

Is it the first Indian mobile OS?

Not actually. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), a government of India entity under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, introduced Bharat Operating System Solutions (BOSS) in 2007 as an alternative to Microsoft Windows. Based on Linux, BOSS aimed to be a Made in India operating system. However, due to insufficient investment and government support, BOSS has become largely unknown and is reportedly facing a slow decline. The software struggles with infrequent updates, limited coordination with hardware vendors, and inadequate customer support, leading to its fading popularity.

Is BharOS available for all?

The availability of BharOS is unknown. The makers say that oganisations with strict privacy and security needs, whose users handle confidential information, are currently being provided BharOS Services. These users need access to secure private cloud services through private 5G networks, for confidential communications on restricted mobile apps.

What kinds of apps will BharOS offer?

BharOS will provide access to a carefully curated list of apps through its Private App Store Services (PASS), ensuring they meet the specific security and privacy standards of the organization. In contrast, Google thoroughly screens all apps and developers through Google Play Protect, promptly suspending those who violate their policies.