Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated Bharat Taxi, the country’s first cooperative-driven ride-hailing service, in New Delhi on Thursday. The launch is being seen as a major step towards reinforcing India’s cooperative movement while expanding access to affordable, people-focused urban mobility.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the new platform is designed to put drivers known as Sarathi’s at the heart of the system, giving them control over ownership, daily operations and earnings. The model aims to move drivers away from aggregator-led structures that often limit their income and autonomy.

What is Bharat Taxi?

Bharat Taxi is a ride-hailing app, based on a cooperative model. As per the Union Ministry of Cooperation, the service will place drivers “at the centre of ownership, operations and value creation. The government states that this will allow drivers to get away from exploitative private players.

Though, do note that Bharat Taxi is not a direct Government of India initiative. Rather, it is run and managed by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited. The cooperative has received the backing of key people who have previously worked at Amul, which is an example of one of the most successful cooperatives in the world. Download the App: Search for “Bharat Taxi – Cab, Auto & Bike” on the App Store or Play Store.

What is Bharat Taxi’s Model?

Bharat Taxi’s model is distinct. Each driver, or “Sarathi,” holds five shares in the cooperative, and unlike private aggregators, no commission is deducted from each fare. Instead, drivers pay a fixed daily fee of Rs 30 to access the app. This approach is intended to address longstanding complaints from drivers about high commission rates and lack of agency on platforms like Uber and Ola.

Riders can expect lower fares, with officials estimating Bharat Taxi’s prices to be up to 30% cheaper than private competitors. Traditional ride-hailing apps often deduct Rs 30-50 as commission per ride, but Bharat Taxi’s zero-commission model allows these savings to be passed on to passengers. Bharat Taxi has previously stated that it has over 4 lakh registered drivers on the platform.

The Bharat Taxi also incorporates built-in safety features, including a dedicated helpline. In collaboration with the Delhi Police, 35 special booths have been set up to address customer concerns and complaints efficiently. All drivers undergo a verification process to enhance security for passengers using the service.

Initial Performance

Bharat Taxi was rolled out on a trial basis in December 2025 across Delhi and Gujarat. During this pilot phase, the service clocked an average of around 5,500 rides per day, of which nearly 4,000 were airport trips.

Passenger registration

To get started, passengers need to download the Bharat Taxi – Cab, Auto & Bike app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After opening the app, users sign up by entering their 10-digit mobile number and confirming it through an OTP. Once verified, they can complete their profile with basic information such as name and email. Rides can then be booked by entering pickup and drop locations and selecting a preferred vehicle option, including auto, bike, economy, or sedan.

Driver (Sarathi) registration

Drivers can join the platform by installing the Bharat Taxi Driver app from the Google Play Store. Registration begins with mobile number verification through an OTP. Applicants are required to upload key documents, including a commercial driving licence with a yellow badge, PAN card, Aadhaar card, vehicle registration certificate, insurance papers, and PUC. The onboarding process includes a background check conducted by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited and may require a visit to a designated support centre. Once bank account details are submitted, the driver account is activated, allowing them to start accepting ride requests.