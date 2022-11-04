Bharat Electronics joins hands with Motorola in broadband, push-to-talk service field

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Motorola Solutions India Pvt Ltd for co-operation in the field of broadband, push-to-talk service. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Motorola, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

“It will enable BEL and Motorola to address the needs of professional mobile radio segment users to connect their teams with greater speed and efficiency using Motorola WAVE PTX, a push-to-talk (PTT) service,” it said. WAVE PTX is a network independent multimedia communication service that instantly connects cross-functional teams at the push of a button without any boundaries, it was noted. BEL has also inked an MoU with INERY, Singapore, for co-operation in the field of Blockchain technology.

The objective of the MoU is to take advantage of the combined strengths and capabilities of INERY and BEL in the field of Blockchain technology.

“Integrating BEL’s complementary functionalities with INERY’s solutions will enhance product offerings of both the companies,” the statement said. BEL has signed an MoU with Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd (BGSW) for jointly implementing projects in the areas of e-Governance, ERP and Cloud solutions.