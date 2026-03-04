A new feature called Vehicle Specialization has been added to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), transforming vehicles from simple transportation tools to game-changers during matches. As indicated in the official announcement, Vehicle Specialization comes with new passive upgrades that provide fuel efficiency, durability, and Nitro speed boosts. The feature will undoubtedly have a great impact on mid-game rotations. Vehicles will be upgraded to cover larger distances without the need for refueling, thanks to the fuel efficiency upgrade. Durability will be enhanced to keep the teams safe during open-road movements.

How it works

Vehicle Specialization comes with new passive upgrades

The Nitro boost can be used to give quick bursts of speed. In this way, the player can reposition quickly in a fight or get out of a dangerous situation. Instead of creating a driving mode, the changes have been made to the existing vehicle system.

Vehicles as part of combat

The latest update also ensures that players are forced to consider vehicles as a part of their overall strategy, rather than just a means of escape. The enhanced speed will enable teams to occupy better positions within the safe area, while the increase in durability will influence the overall pace of the mid-game, depending on the areas the teams traverse.

With the introduction of Vehicle Specialization, the game is adding a whole new dimension to the overall strategy, giving players more control over the overall movement and strategy during the game.s. another layer of decision-making around movement, durability and strategic control during matches.

KRAFTON has launched BGMI Career Mode, a new initiative that explores the ways in which players’ behavior in the game can mirror skills that are applicable beyond gaming. This feature is intended to be an alternative to traditional professional profiles such as resumes and LinkedIn profiles. For students, gamers, and professionals, it is an additional way of showing off one’s capabilities.

The new feature, created with Aeos Group and Leo India, utilizes psychometric models and players’ performance in the game to generate customized reports. These reports highlight players’ strengths, often displayed during gaming, such as strategic thinking, flexibility, working with others, making decisions under pressure, and showing leadership abilities. These are categorized under three segments: Core Skills, Adaptive Skills, and Additional Attributes.