Google’s search engine is going through one of its biggest changes in years. Especially after the newly announced changes at I/O, the company is heavily promoting AI-powered search results and conversational responses. The shift follows Google’s recent announcements introducing expanded AI Overviews and chatbot-style search features.

Critics argue that AI-generated summaries reduce traffic to independent websites and make search feel less like browsing the web and more like interacting with a chatbot. Discussions on social media platforms also show growing frustration among users who say search results now feel cluttered with AI answers, ads, and SEO-heavy content. In this article, we discuss some alternatives to Google.

DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo remains one of the most popular alternatives for users concerned about privacy. The platform does not track search history or build advertising profiles based on browsing behaviour. Unlike Google, it focuses on delivering cleaner results with limited personalisation. Users can also disable AI-generated summaries if they prefer a classic search experience.

Startpage

Startpage offers Google-like search results while removing tracking and data collection. It works as a privacy layer between users and Google by stripping personal information from searches before delivering results. The service appeals to people who still want Google-quality indexing without sharing personal browsing data.

Brave Search

Brave Search has gained attention for operating with its own independent search index rather than relying fully on major tech companies. The platform promotes transparency and gives users more control over filters and AI features. Its integration with the Brave browser has also helped increase adoption among privacy-focused users.

Ecosia

Ecosia markets itself as an environmentally friendly search engine. The company says it uses advertising revenue to support global tree-planting projects. For users looking to combine daily internet use with environmental causes, Ecosia has become a notable alternative to mainstream platforms.

Kagi

Kagi follows a subscription-based model instead of relying on advertising. By charging users directly, the company promises an ad-free experience with fewer sponsored results and greater customisation. The platform has recently attracted professionals and researchers who prefer distraction-free searching.

Perplexity AI

Perplexity takes a different approach by combining AI-generated answers with direct source citations. The platform is designed for research-heavy queries and aims to provide quick summaries while still linking users to sources. Its growing popularity reflects the wider shift toward AI-assisted discovery tools.

As Google moves deeper into AI-powered search, users appear increasingly willing to explore alternatives that prioritise privacy, transparency, and cleaner search results.

Bing

Bing, created by Microsoft, is a widely used search engine that allows users to browse the internet for websites, news, images, videos, and more. It is appreciated for its simple design, quick search results, and useful features that improve the browsing experience. Bing also works smoothly with Microsoft products such as Windows and the Edge browser, making it easily accessible for everyday users. Over the years, the platform has continued to improve its search services and has remained a strong competitor in the online search industry.