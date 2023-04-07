Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 for budget-conscious buyers | April 2023 edition

The under Rs 20,000 price bracket for smartphones had become boring lately, until brands like OnePlus, iQOO and even Motorola thought, maybe it was time for a rethink. Each of these brands has launched at least one phone, at the time of writing, that makes you sit up and take note, and in turn, make you excited about the prospects.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a good example. The phone doesn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel or anything, but –still— it’s got enough momentum to jumpstart the segment. An even bigger deal is iQOO’s Z7 5G which makes high-end features like an optically stabilised camera more accessible to the masses while Motorola’s Moto G73 5G keeps things nice and fresh with its compact design and slick software.

Here are our top 5 picks for best smartphones you can buy under Rs 20,000 in April 2023:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: The Nord CE 3 Lite, which is a follow-up to last year’s Nord CE 2 Lite, brings an interesting set of upgrades including a revamped –and might we say, eye-catching— design, large 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD display, a 108MP main camera, and 67W fast charging. The performance all round— powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695— is nippy for the asking price while keeping rest of your regular smartphone stuff well thought-out with barely any significant red flags. A OnePlus phone under Rs 20,000 is a no-brainer as it is and the Nord CE 3 Lite is no exception. With a starting price of Rs 19,999 (8GB/128GB), OnePlus’s new budget phone should be on top of your list if you’re looking for a phone under Rs 20,000 today.

iQOO Z7 5G: Sheer power, is what the iQOO Z7 brings to the budget smartphone space. It’s perhaps the most spec-heavy phone under Rs 20,000 to launch in India off-late. You get an HDR10+ ready AMOLED display in this phone which can get nice and bright, too, and a 64MP main camera with OIS that takes pleasing photos mostly. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 920. The phone also supports 44W fast charging. iQOO Z7 price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for 6GB/128GB.

Moto G73 5G: The Moto G73 5G strikes the right balance of form and functionality, something that’s rare on budget phones these days. While its near stock Android 13 interface is a major attraction, this phone packs a bunch of good hardware including a compact 6.5-inch 120Hz LCD display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 930, and 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. You also get a decent 50MP wide+8MP ultrawide camera setup and dual speakers all put together inside an IP52-rated chassis making it one of the best phones to buy under Rs 20,000 currently. Moto G73 price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for 8GB/128GB.

Poco X5 5G: The Poco X5 5G offers a good mix of features at a starting price of Rs 18,999 for 6GB/128GB. For starters, it has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The three-camera combination (48MP main+8MP ultrawide+2MP depth) is competitive while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 should keep performance brisk for general day-to-day use. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 5G: The Note series from Redmi may not have the same “value for money” appeal anymore but the Note 12 is— still— worth a second look for budget-conscious buyers. The spec-sheet is easy to get around and pricing, too, is decent for what’s in store. You get a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and a trio of sensors on the back— 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. The phone is also IP53 rated. The Redmi Note 12 starts at Rs 17,999 for 4GB/128GB.