Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 for budget-conscious buyers | May 2023 edition

Realme and Redmi seem to have breathed a fresh lease of life into India’s entry-level smartphone space. The former’s Narzo N53 and the latter’s Redmi A2 Plus look to deliver much-needed value to first-time users who’re looking to make a switch from a feature phone, or those on the hunt for a low-priced secondary device.

Realme Narzo N53 price in India starts at Rs 8,999. Redmi A2 Plus costs Rs 8,499. The Poco C51 is essentially the same as Redmi A2 Plus, but even cheaper. Then there’s the segment’s heavyweight, Moto G13, that’s packs such a punch we put it among one of the best smartphones to buy in India under Rs 15,000 last month. Those eyeing a Samsung have fewer choices, currently, but the Galaxy M13 can be worth your time and hard-earned cash.

Here are our top 5 picks for best smartphones you can buy under Rs 10,000 in May 2023:

Realme Narzo N53

The Narzo N53 gets you a large 6.74-inch 90Hz LCD display, 50MP main camera and 33W fast charging for cheap— specs largely unheard of under Rs 10,000. The phone has an attractive iPhone 14 Pro-like design (or something clearly inspired from it) and even includes a replica of Apple’s dynamic island notch system, that Realme calls Mini Capsule. The Narzo N53 offers great value for budget-conscious buyers looking for high-end specs and dependable performance at entry-level pricing.

Redmi A2 Plus

The Redmi A2 Plus’s most striking aspects are its clean, utilitarian design and relatively unadulterated Android 13 Go edition software experience. It has a large 5,000mAh battery (but with slow 10W micro-USB charging) and Helio G36 under the hood, specs that should take you through the day without any noticeable compromise. Quick note— the Redmi A2 Plus can be purchased for even less, at a starting price of Rs 5,999, if you’re willing to settle for lesser RAM and storage (2GB/32GB) and no fingerprint reader. The particular model is called simply the Redmi A2 and you can also get it with 2GB/64GB and 4GB/64GB for Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,499, respectively.

Poco C51

The Poco C51 was launched in India in April at a price of Rs 8,499 (4GB/64GB) and sells currently for as low as Rs 7,249 on Flipkart. The phone is virtually identical to the Redmi A2 Plus, at least in hardware. We’ll just leave it at that and let you take the final call.

Motorola G13

If you thought the Realme Narzo N53 was punching above its weight-class, let me introduce you to the Moto G13. This cool Moto phone has a fast 90Hz display and stereo speakers that can –also—output Dolby Atmos making it ideal for content consumption. There are other niceties, too, including an IP52 splash resistant body, near stock Android user experience (a key USP) and large 5,000mAh battery. Moto G13 4GB/128GB costs Rs 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Last but not the least, the Galaxy M13 is a 1-year-old phone technically, but even today it makes a lot of sense especially post a recent price revision that has brought it down to Rs 9,699 for 4GB/64GB (versus Rs 11,999 at launch). The phone packs good value and is probably one of the few phones under Rs 10,000 to get you a powerful camera setup including dedicated ultrawide which is a rarity in this segment. The phone’s stand-out feature of course is its massive 6,000mAh battery.