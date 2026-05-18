The new academic session for college students is going to start soon. Therefore, students are usually looking for a new laptop at this time and often have to balance performance, battery life, and price while choosing a device for classes, assignments, and entertainment. From lightweight laptops for note-taking to creative work, several brands now offer feature-packed laptops at relatively affordable prices.

From the new MacBook Neo to Windows-powered options from ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and MSI, there are multiple choices across different price segments. These laptops offer specifications such as OLED displays, Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, fast SSD storage, and long battery life, making them suitable for everyday academic and productivity needs without stretching the budget too much. Some of these laptops might be listed above Rs. 50,000; however, using bank discounts, you can get them for less.

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Apple MacBook Neo

The MacBook Neo features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M4 chipset, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It includes a 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe charging, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a six-speaker audio system. The laptop runs macOS Sequoia and offers up to 18 hours of battery life. It also supports dual external displays and includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Flipkart Price: Rs 63,690

Apple MacBook Neo

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED)

For students prioritizing display quality, the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) is a good deal at Rs 40,990. This laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its standout feature is the 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display, which delivers vibrant colours and deep blacks, making it ideal for graphics-intensive tasks, content consumption, and an overall richer visual experience.

Flipkart Price: Rs. 44,690

Dell 15 Thin & Light

The Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, is now available at Rs 44,990. This model packs 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering ample memory and storage for student needs. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display and Intel UHD Graphics provide a solid foundation for everyday computing.

Flipkart Price: Rs, 51,750

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Lenovo V15

The Lenovo V15, features an AMD Ryzen 3 Gen processor. This thin and light machine comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering robust performance for more intensive academic work. Its 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) anti-glare display with 250 nits brightness promises to provide comfortable viewing even for extended periods.

Flipkart Price: Rs. 45,200

MSI Modern 15

For those seeking a blend of modern design and solid performance. It incorporates a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for fast boot times and data access. The laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD 60Hz display and Intel Iris Xe Graphics make it suitable for productivity and light creative tasks.

Flipkart Price Rs. 46,690