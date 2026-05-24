Nowadays, many people want high-resolution smartphone cameras without spending flagship-level money. These high-resolution sensors provide good detail, colour, and clarity, especially while you’re using digital zoom. This shift highlights an ongoing transformation in the future of the phone camera, driven by innovation, AI, and breakthroughs in hardware. Interestingly, several brands are now offering smartphones with advanced camera systems, AMOLED displays, fast processors, and large batteries in the sub-Rs 40,000 segment. From Vivo and OPPO to Motorola and Nothing, companies are focusing heavily on photography features while also improving overall performance and battery life.

These smartphones also come with features such as high refresh rate displays, fast charging support, IP ratings, and the latest Android versions, making them suitable for gaming, content creation, and everyday use.

Vivo V70 FE

The Vivo V70 FE features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. It includes a 200MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP front camera. The phone packs a 7000mAh battery with 90W fast charging, stereo speakers, IP68/IP69 rating, and Android 16-based Origin OS.

Oppo Reno 14 5G

The OPPO Reno 14 5G features a 6.59-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone includes a 50MP OIS main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 50MP telephoto camera, and 50MP selfie camera. It packs a 6000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, IP rating protection, stereo speakers, and ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Nothing Phone 4a

The Nothing Phone 4a features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It offers LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Cameras include a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto, and 32MP selfie camera. The device packs a 5400mAh battery with 50W charging, an IP64 rating, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16.

Realme 16 5G

The realme 16 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with 4200 nits peak brightness. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone includes a 50MP main rear camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 50MP front camera. It packs a 7000mAh battery with 60W charging and runs realme UI 7.0.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 OIS main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP front camera. It packs a 7000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, stereo speakers, IP68/IP69 rating, and Android 16.