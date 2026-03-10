Nostalgia is a powerful driving force behind some of the most creative projects to come out. For a Bengaluru-based techie, it was all about his grandfather’s telephone. The tech enthusiast has breathed new life into his grandfather’s decades-old rotary phone by converting it into a fully functional voice-activated AI assistant. And the price? It cost him less than a usual Nokia feature phone, i.e., Rs 2,000.

The project, shared on social media by Pankaj Tanwar (known on X as @the2ndfloorguy), quickly went viral for its clever blend of nostalgia and modern AI technology. On his post, Pankaj explained his motivation, “I was tired of talking to ugly plastic boxes,” referring to conventional smart speakers like Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

The vintage rotary phone, a family possession from the 1970s or earlier, now responds to the wake word “Hey Kiri” – we get the Siri references. The user needs to pick up the receiver and speak naturally to issue commands such as booking a cab, ordering food, scheduling reminders, controlling smart home lights, or having casual conversations.

A retro landline telephone with AI inside

Pankaj retrofitted the classic rotary phone using off-the-shelf components, consisting primarily of a Raspberry Pi single-board computer as the brain. The setup integrates AI capabilities likely powered by models such as ChatGPT’s voice features, combined with speech-to-text and text-to-speech (Google TTS or similar) for natural responses. Pankaj did not share the specifics of the AI model used.

The mechanical rotary dial and handset were preserved for an authentic feel, while internal wiring connects to the Pi for audio input/output and processing. The entire upgrade stayed budget-friendly at approximately Rs 2,000, including the Raspberry Pi mini computer, microphone/speaker adaptations, and necessary wiring. There was no need for a major custom hardware in the AI telephone.

Pankaj demonstrated the device in action, too. Lifting the receiver triggers the assistant, saying “Hey Kiri” activates it, and simple voice commands execute tasks seamlessly. This unique “analog-digital hybrid” gadget has caught the attention of everyone on his X feed.

AI telephone not the first of his cool inventions

This isn’t Pankaj’s first viral tech creation, though. He has previously shared other quirky AI projects, including one that detects public smoking and plays deterrent sounds. His latest effort stands out for merging retro aesthetics with practical AI utility.

With AI stepping into the voice assistant arena, the smart home gadget category is about to witness a potential revolution. Up until now, major tech brands have offered smart speakers with basic voice assistants capable of controlling other appliances and performing basic digital functions with a limited vocabulary.

Although Pankaj isn’t going to release this as a commercially available project, the idea has gained ample traction on social media. Would you want to restomod your old telephone and other home appliances to make these timeless and nostalgic products relevant in today’s AI era?