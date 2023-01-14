Believe it or not, iPhone 14 Pro knockoff from Chinese brand selling for about Rs 10,000!

China’s Letv has done it again. The company has launched a new phone called the LeEco S1 Pro that looks so much like the iPhone 14 Pro, we had to look twice, just to be sure. Every nook, every cranny of the LeEco S1 Pro is an iPhone 14 Pro rip-off. The phone also gets its own version of Apple’s Dynamic Island, for crying out loud. The core hardware though is not as impressive though that’s hardly a surprise considering the price tag. The LeEco S1 Pro has been launched in China for about Rs 10,000.

Speaking of specs, the LeEco S1 Pro has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. There is an iPhone 14 Pro-style notch at the front housing a 5MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the LeEco S1 Pro has a Zhanrui T7510 chipset which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You get a 13MP main camera on the rear even though the design would have you believe it has three. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging via USB Type-C. Interestingly, the phone supports 5G connectivity.

Letv has launched the LeEco S1 Pro in China at a price of CNY 899 (8GB/128GB) which roughly translates to Rs 10,900.

This is the same company that launched an iPhone 13 clone called Y1 Pro in China last year at an even more aggressive price. The Y1 Pro came with a 6.54-inch IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and a Unisoc T310 chip paired with 4GB RAM and up to 256GB storage at a starting price of CNY 499 which roughly translates to Rs 6,000. Like the Y1 Pro, the S1 Pro is exclusive to China.