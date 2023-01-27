Believe it or not, but Coca-Cola is entering the smartphone market with the “Colaphone”

If you are thinking that this is some joke or clickbait trickery, well, no. Coca-Cola is indeed foraying into the smartphone scene and it seems fans in India are set to get first dibs on its first product, the “Colaphone”. Before you ask, no, Coca-Cola isn’t going to make this phone. Someone else will, and that someone could be Oppo spin-off brand Realme.

The Colaphone has gone live already on social media with the @Colaphoneglobal handle on Twitter giving us a brief teaser of the phone, showing off the fizzy drink-maker’s iconic logo and signature red colour theming. Eagle-eyed readers would be quick to point out the stark Oppo/Realme aesthetic underneath. It looks a lot like the Realme 10, a 4G phone which was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Realme India itself has started teasing the “partnership” through a dedicated microsite with marketing punchlines like “really refreshing” and “cheers for real” with what appears to be Coco-Cola popping and fizzing in the background. We expect more details including a proper release date to follow shortly.

Realme isn’t new to such partnerships and hasn’t shied away from bringing “limited-edition” products to India. On its own, it has tied up with Muji’s iconic designer, Naoto Fukasawa, on multiple occasions to come out with phones with stand-out design elements in the past.

Here comes your very first look at the totally new #ColaPhone! Maybe Coca-Cola will cooperate with a top smartphone brand. Can you guess which brand it will be? pic.twitter.com/6ieXvVTTH0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2023

We’re yet to get details on hardware but if the Colaphone turns out to be a rebranded Realme 10, we’re basically looking at a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek’s Helio G99 chip, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 software, dual cameras headlined by a 50MP main sensor, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Watch this space for more.